Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Sensors (CBRN) Market and Technology Analysis Report 2023-2031

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Sensors - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CBRN sensor market is projected to experience steady growth in the coming years due to the CBRN risks, technological advancements, and growing investments in defence and security infrastructure. Overall, the increasing focus on CBRN defence and security is expected to drive the growth of the CBRN sensor market in the coming years.

Installation of CBRN detection and protection systems at ports and airports will continue growing as such infrastructure is a country's gateway to the world. Therefore, they provide an additional layer of safety and security against threats to humans and to the national security.

The use of UAVs as CBRN platforms is increasingly considered as an alternative to remove humans from harm's way. These drones are equipped with specialized sensors and cameras that can detect and identify potential CBRN threats in a variety of environments, ranging from urban or industrial to countryside areas. In addition to detecting potential threats, UAVs can also be used in the response and recovery stages, especially in hard to reach areas.

With the larger penetration of wireless CBRN detectors, the market for CBRN sensor networks is increasing. Providing real-time information on potential threats they are crucial in the prevention and mitigation of CBRN incidents at the earliest possible, protecting public health and safety.

The market will offer several opportunities thanks to the overall investments in new detection technologies and the associated equipment, which will improve procedures and facilitate cooperation between nations.

Covered in this report

Overview: Snapshot of the CBRN Sensor Market during 2023 - 2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the procurement plans concerning regions as well as types, and platforms.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the sensors, devices and integration of emerging technologies such as machine learning, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of sensor platforms, connectivity and performance metrics around the world. It also analyzes changing industry procurement structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the CBRN Sensor Market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into present CBRN Sensor Programmes status and future developments for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the CBRN Sensor Market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the CBRN Sensor programmes expected to be initiated in each region.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global defence industry participating in the development, testing, and fielding of various programmes under the CBRN sensor development. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology Overview

3.2 Types of CBRN Sensors

3.2.1 Chemical Sensors

3.2.2 Biological sensors

3.2.3 Radiological Sensors

3.2.4 Nuclear sensors

3.3 Detection Process

3.4 CBRN Sensing Devices

3.4.1 Chemical Detectors Equipment

3.4.2 Biological Agent Detectors

3.4.3 Radiological-Nuclear Detection Devices

3.5 Ongoing Developments in CBRN Technology

3.5.1 FRET Sensors

3.5.2 Role of AI in CBRN Threat Detection

3.5.3 Wireless Network of CBRN Detectors

3.6 Improved Detection Technologies for Bioterrorism

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 CBRN market distribution over the forecast period by Region

4.3 Market Influencers

4.3.1 NATO

4.3.2 UNSCR 1540

4.3.3 The Global Partnership against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction

4.3.4 Role of IAEA

4.4 Recent Investments by CBRN Companies

4.4.1 Environics Oy

4.4.2 Kromek Plc

4.4.3 QinetiQ

4.4.4 Smiths Detection

4.4.5 Bruker Corporation

4.5 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in CBRN

4.5.1 Bertin Technologies acquired Environics Oy

4.5.2 Bruker Corporation and Hain Lifescience GmbH

4.5.3 Envirologics Engineering and Argon Electronics

4.5.4 Federal Resources and KD Analytical

4.5.5 Smiths Group acquired PathSensors

4.5.6 Teledyne Technologies acquired FLIR Systems

4.5.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific and Alfa Aesar

4.5.8 HDT Global and Protective Innovations

4.5.9 Perimeter Solutions and Solberg

4.5.10 AirBoss of America Corp. and Immediate Response Technologies

4.5.11 MSA Safety Inc. and Sierra Monitor Corporation

4.6 Collaborations, Partnerships and Joint Ventures in CBRN

4.6.1 Thermofisher and DHS

4.6.2 Various Government Collaborations for CBRN Defence

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.1.1 Strategy on WMD

6.1.2 Agencies Managing Different CBRN Programmes

6.1.3 The Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP)

6.1.4 FY 2023 Budgets for CBDP programmes

6.1.5 CBDP RDT&E Budget Request

6.1.6 FY 2023 CBDP Procurement Budget Request

6.1.7 Modernization of Medical Countermeasures Development

6.1.8 Integrated Chemical and Biological Defence

6.1.9 DHS CBRN Programmes

6.1.10 FY 2023 CWMD Budget Highlights

6.1.11 The Securing the Cities (STC) initiative

6.2 Canada

6.2.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Research and Technology Initiative (CRTI)

6.2.2 National CBRNE Response Team (NCRT)

6.2.3 The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC)

6.2.4 National Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Resilience Strategy (NCBRNRS)

6.3 The United Kingdom

6.3.1 The UK CBRN Initiatives

6.3.2 The National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO)

6.3.3 The Centre for Applied Science and Technology (CAST)

6.3.4 The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Capability Programme

6.3.5 The Global Threat Reduction Programme (GTRP)

6.4 Germany

6.4.1 The German CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence

6.5 France

6.5.1 Nuclear, Radiological, Biological, and Chemical (NRBC)

6.5.2 UMI (Unite Mobile d'Intervention en Chimie et en Biologie)

6.5.3 The Directorate of Civil Defence and Crisis Management (DGSCGC)

6.6 Spain

6.6.1 Military Emergency Unit (UME)

6.7 Russia

6.7.1 Russian Specialised CBRN Units

6.8 Ukraine

6.9 China

6.9.1 PLA Chemical Corps

6.10 Japan

6.10.1 Japan CBRN Strategy

6.11 South Korea

6.11.1 National Disaster Management Institute and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Nonproliferation and Control

6.12 India

6.12.1 National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

6.13 Israel

6.13.1 Home Front Command's CBRN defence unit

6.14 Saudi Arabia

6.15 Iran

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Introduction

7.2 CBRN market by Region overview

7.3 CBRN market Regions by Sensor Type

7.4 CBRN market Regions by End-Use

7.5 Opportunity Analysis

8 Technology Market Forecast to 2031

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CBRN Technologies Market by Region

8.2.1 Chemical Sensor technology market by Region

8.2.2 Biological Sensor Technology Market by Region

8.2.3 Radiological Sensor technology market by Region

8.2.4 Nuclear Sensor technology market by Region

8.3 CBRN Technologies Market by End-use

8.3.1 Chemical Sensor technology market by End-use

8.3.2 Biological Sensor technology market by Region

8.3.3 Radiological Sensor technology market by Region

8.3.4 Nuclear Sensor technology market by Region

9 End-Users Market Forecast to 2031

9.1 CBRN End-Users Market by Region

9.1.1 Army CBRN market by Region

9.1.2 Homeland CBRN market by Region

9.1.3 Government Agencies CBRN market by Region

9.1.4 Industrial CBRN market by Region

9.2 CBRN End-Users market by Technology

9.2.1 Army CBRN market by Technology

9.2.2 Homeland CBRN market by Technology

9.2.3 Government Agencies CBRN market by Technology

9.2.4 Industrial CBRN market by Technology

10 CBRN Device Market Forecast to 2031

10.1 CBRN Device Market 2031

11 Impact Analysis

11.1 Forecast factors and Market Impact

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Teledyne (FLIR)

12.3 CNIM (Bertin Instruments)

12.4 Smiths Detection

12.5 Kromek

12.6 Mirion Technologies

12.7 Chemring Plc.

12.8 ENSCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrpzrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.