Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Report 2023: High Return on Investment from Dental Practice Management Software Adoption Drives Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, Web-based), Application (Patient Communication, Insurance Management, Billing/Invoice), End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, DSO, Academic Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental practice management market is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion in 2028 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2028.

The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the development of technologically advanced solutions and the rise in demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, among other factors.

Cosmetic dentistry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the dental industry. With increasing disposable incomes, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures has increased, specifically among the aging population. The rising preference for advanced cosmetic dentistry will spur the growth of dental practices and, in turn, drive the demand for dental PMS.

By Deployment Mode, the web-based segment was the largest segment in the Dental PMS market in 2022

By deployment mode, the Dental PMS market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The main advantage of web-based software includes the transfer of control from the buyer to the vendor. The vendor also takes responsibility for all external interfaces, such as labs and imaging.

On the other hand, the on-premise deployment mode includes the capital cost of the server, upfront capital cost for hardware, software licensing, maintenance cost, cost of initial software licenses, and annual maintenance fees. Due to this, the on-premise deployment mode is expected to grow at the lowest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among Applications, the insurance management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028

Out of the applications, insurance management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Favorable government policies have also led to the increased adoption of insurance management software in dental clinics. This favors the integration of insurance/claims management modules into dental PMS. The patient communication segment accounts for the highest share in the market.

This application automates some communication tasks, such as recall reminders, allows the automation of routine, patient-centered tasks (such as confirmations and recall), and provides more convenient methods for patients to interact with a practice (online scheduling and two-way texting, among others).

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the Dental PMS market

The primary factors driving the growth of the North American Dental practice management software market include increasing patient awareness about the advantages of various dental procedures over traditional treatments, an increase in private equity funding for dental practices/DSOs, and higher per capita income.

Strong growth is also expected in emerging countries across the Asia Pacific and Latin America, mainly due to rising dental tourism, rising disposable income, and a growing number of dental clinics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders

Technological Advancements in Dentistry

High Return on Investment from Dental Practice Management Software Adoption

Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Issues

Opportunities

Consolidation of Dental Practices

Potential for Growth in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Shortage of Healthcare It Professionals

Resistance to Switch to Dental Pms

