Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2023: Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Continues to Provide Growth Opportunities with Product Innovation Gaining Popularity

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial air chillers market is expected to grow from $4.52 billion in 2022 to $4.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%. The industrial air chillers market is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial air chiller market. Major companies operating in the industrial air chiller market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, Mitsubishi Electric, a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic products launched the R32 version of e-series air-cooled chillers. They are available in 150kW and 180kW units and it is expected to allow connection to six units to provide a total capacity of 1080kW. It has unique properties including internal headers and low-temperature ambient loop heat network solutions. The cooling version has been employed with high-efficiency inverter compressors and is expected to improve aluminum microchannel and heat exchange coils.



The rising growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the industrial air chiller market growth going forward. Industrial air chillers are used for the safe storage of medicines, drugs, and other chemicals in the pharmaceutical industry, so the growth of pharmaceuticals would propel the market. For instance, in August 2021, according to Office For National Statistics, a UK-based government department, in the UK, the manufacture of pharmaceuticals increased by US$1.12 billion (8%) to a total of US$15.25 billion in 2020. Therefore, the rising growth of the pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the industrial air chiller market.



The industrial air chiller market consists of sales of air-cooled chillers, vapor compressor chillers, and vapor absorption chillers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.77 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.75 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Air Chiller Market Characteristics



3. Industrial Air Chiller Market Trends And Strategies



4. Industrial Air Chiller Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Industrial Air Chiller Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Industrial Air Chiller Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Industrial Air Chiller Market



5. Industrial Air Chiller Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Air Chiller Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.2. Global Industrial Air Chiller Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion





6. Industrial Air Chiller Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Centrifugal Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

Scroll Compressor Chillers

Screw Driver Chillers

6.2. Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Stationary

Transport

6.3. Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, Segmentation By End User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Utility And Power

Oil And Gas

Other End User Industries

7. Industrial Air Chiller Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



8-26. Country Specific Profiles of Industrial Air Chiller Market



27. Industrial Air Chiller Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Industrial Air Chiller Market



29. Industrial Air Chiller Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:

Johnson Controls International

Mitsubishi Electric

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Trane Technologies

Carrier Global

Blue Star

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Hiver Aircon

GEM Orion Machinery Private

Jiangsu Huazhao Refrigeration Equipment

Fujitsu General

Haier Group

Midea Group

Ingersoll Rand

Panasonic Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohvlh1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment