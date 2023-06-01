Industrial Weighing Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2027 at a 5.5% CAGR

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Weighing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial weighing equipment market is expected to grow from $2.06 billion in 2022 to $2.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The industrial weighing equipment market is expected to grow to $2.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Growing international trade is expected to propel the growth of the industrial weighing equipment market going forward. International trade refers to the transfer of capital, commodities, and services between various countries and across international borders. The rise in international trade gives rise to transport and logistics demand, and the rise in transport and logistics demand gives rise to the industrial weighing equipment market.

For instance, in February 2022, according to the Global Trade Update report by The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD), an intergovernmental organization intended to promote the interests of developing states in world trade, the value of global trade reached a record level of $28.5 trillion in 2021, an increase of 25% over 2020 and an increase of 13% over 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, growing international trade is driving the industrial weighing equipment market.



Introducing innovative features is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial weighing equipment market. Major players operating in the industrial weighing equipment market are developing products with more and more innovative features for providing industrial weighing equipment services.

In January 2022, Valsoft, a Canada-based company focused on establishing and acquiring vertical market software businesses, acquired Advanced Weighing Systems (AWS) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to increase the number of customers and the product portfolio of Valsoft. Advanced Weighing Systems (AWS) is a US-based company that focuses on providing bulk material handling companies with high-end automation scale.



North America was the largest region in the industrial weighing equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the industrial weighing equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the industrial weighing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



