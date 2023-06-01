Hyperscale Edge Computing Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Numbers of Edge Data Centers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Edge Computing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hyperscale edge computing market is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2022 to $3.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The hyperscale edge computing market is expected to grow to $10.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.6%.

The increasing number of edge data centers is expected to propel the growth of the hyperscale edge computing market going forward. Edge data centers are smaller, decentralized facilities that offer computing and storage in a place nearer to where data is being generated and used, where by lowering latency and maximizing bandwidth, these facilities make new applications possible.

Hyperscale edge computing is used in edge data centers to provide scalability of IT infrastructure to increase the computational ability of data centers, networking infrastructure, or storage resources to respond to demands to comprehensive data analysis that leads to better insights, quicker response timesand improved user experiences.

For instance, in May 2021, according to the Uptime Institute, LLC, a US-based IT service management company survey, over 90% of respondents in North America plan to use more than five edge data centers in the next two to three years. The US and Canada have the highest percentage of owners/operators who intend to use more than 20 edge data centers in the coming years, with Asia-Pacific and China coming in second and third, respectively. Therefore, the increasing number of edge data centers is driving the growth of the hyperscale edge computing market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend in gaining popularity in the hyperscale edge computing market. Major companies operating in the hyperscale edge computing market are focused on partnership and collaboration to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, a US-based company operating in the hyperscale edge computing market, partnered with Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology corporation for an undisclosed amount.

Through this partnership, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company aims to deliver edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI)and Azure cloud computing capabilities on the International Space Station (ISS). Furthermore, in December 2021, Verizon Communications Inc., a US-based telecommunication company that offers edge computing solutions collaborated with Google LLC, a US-based technology companyand Ericsson, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a Sweden-based networking and telecommunications company. With the partnerships, companies aim to build a 5G edge computing ecosystem to provide a dedicated private network and on-premises edge computing infrastructure that is beneficial for businesses in a variety of industries.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hyperscale edge computing market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the hyperscale edge computing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UKand USA.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Service

2) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Industrial IoT; Content Delivery; AR (Augmented Reality) Or VR (Virtual Reality); Remote Monitoring; Other Applications

4) By End-User: IT (Information Technology) And Telecom; Government; Healthcare; BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance); Retail; Utility; Manufacturing; Other End-Users



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.84 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Characteristics



3. Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Hyperscale Edge Computing Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Size And Growth



6. Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Segmentation

7. Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Regional And Country Analysis

