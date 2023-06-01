Global Women's Activewear Market to Grow by $40.6 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Activewear Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The women's activewear market is forecast to grow by USD 40.61 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The report on the women's activewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates, innovations in women's activewear leading to product premiumization, and vendors' focus on social media and celebrity endorsements.



The women's activewear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Bottom wear

Top wear

Outerwear

Innerwear and swimwear

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the customization of women's activewear apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the women's activewear market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of athleisure and growing memberships in health and fitness clubs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the women's activewear market covers the following areas:

Women's activewear market sizing

Women's activewear market forecast

Women's activewear market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women's activewear market vendors that include Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, Columbia Sportswear Co., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Jockey International Inc., Leonisa, Mizuno USA Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Spanx Inc., SYM ITO Sales and Distribution Co. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vie Performance LLC. Also, the women's activewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

