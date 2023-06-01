Samsung Canada partners with Code Ninjas, launches coding workshop series across the GTA for Canadian youth

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada, in collaboration with Code Ninjas, today launched ‘Galaxy Builders’, an interactive learning experience to encourage coding amongst young Canadians. Starting June 10, youth between the ages of 5 – 14 are invited to attend free coding workshops where they can learn how to code and create an interstellar digital Galaxy and test their innovations using Samsung Galaxy devices at select Samsung Experience Stores and Code Ninja locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Leveraging Code Ninja’s engaging game-based curriculum, Samsung Canada aims to encourage the development of coding skills, along with boosting self-confidence amongst youth via teamwork, logic, and problem-solving skills.



“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, computer coding skills are more important than ever and we’re proud to work with Code Ninjas to empower Gen Alpha coders to unlock their potential to learn with Samsung Galaxy technology,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Equipped with our Galaxy mobile devices, these digital experiences not only give youth the opportunity to learn a key digital skillset, but also provide them with a space to unleash their imagination and bring their worlds to life.”

Using the Code Ninjas curriculum catered for youth, the activations will be equipped with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices. The Android open source platform paired with the intuitive usability of Galaxy devices makes learning how to code more accessible to anyone. With Code Ninjas instructors on hand providing step-by-step lessons, participants will build their own personalized constellation using code on an easy-to-use software app that allows them to adjust parameters such as number of stars, colours, planets, and rate of pulsation.

“As our future generation of leaders, Code Ninjas believes that there's never been a more exciting time to advance our culture - starting with our youngest ones,” said Sapan Jot, owner of Code Ninjas South Etobicoke in Toronto. “Every kid deserves the chance to unlock their innate, unlimited capacity to learn, and coding helps nurture key skills such as teamwork, problem solving, and critical thinking. We’re thrilled to work with Samsung Canada to provide seamless coding experiences and expose even more youth to these skillsets.”

At the workshops, participants can also capture great angles of them exploring their own Galaxy creation with hands-free Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Fold4, or low-light exposures of their constellations with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Using QuickShare, participants will also easily be able to send their photos and constellation files to their personal email account or their personal device.

Galaxy Builders Schedule

The Samsung-created Galaxy Builders camp will be available to participants at Code Ninjas locations in Etobicoke North, Etobicoke South and Leaside on June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 8, 2023. These locations will also be integrating Samsung Galaxy technology, including the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold4, into the existing camp curriculum from June 1, 2023.

The Galaxy Builders workshops will also be hosted at Samsung Experience Stores on the following dates:

Yorkdale Mall from June 17 to June 18.

CF Sherway Gardens from July 8 to July 9.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre from July 15 to July 16.



Parents and guardians looking to bring their youth to participate in these workshops can register on the following site, www.samsung.com/ca/galaxybuilders.

For more information on the latest Samsung Galaxy news and offerings, please visit www.samsung.com/ca. For more information on programs and services offered at Code Ninjas, please visit www.codeninjas.com.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

About Code Ninjas

World’s leading coding education franchisee, Code Ninjas, brings Coding and STEM learning to the communities. At their centers, they offer coding programs for kids 5-7 and 8-14, namely JR and CREATE respectively. Kids gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Code Ninjas strive to build “A World where kids can code”. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

