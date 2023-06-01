Pocket Knives Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Multipurpose Knives Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pocket Knives Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channels: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pocket knives market was valued at $578 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $989.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

There are many robust pocket knife designs, including ones produced by well-known companies like Spyderco, Gerber, and Buck. Lock-back, stainless steel, and wooden styles are just a few of the many variants. To fit any personality, pocket knives are offered in a variety of vibrant, organic, rustic, industrial, or trendy custom pocket knife designs.

Personalized pocket knives also come with a number of benefits, such as premium quality, occasionally free delivery, and customer support from the manufacturer to retain customers. Customers can add precious stones, diamonds, and their desired material to their pocket knives to make them more unique. Consequently, the market's extreme need for pocket knives may be somewhat explained by the capacity to customize them.



Multipurpose knives are preferred by consumers across the globe. The typical blade length of a multipurpose knife is between 3 and 10 cm, while longer blades are occasionally available. It rarely grows thicker than 3 mm at the spine and is often rather thin. This is due to its placement in the socket, where it is constrained in size and is near another tool. It is constructed of stainless steel, which ranges in hardness from 55 to 58 HRC. Instead of the more common slip-joint lock, a stronger lock, often either a liner-lock or a bolt-type lock, can be used to secure such a blade.

Additionally, it is a slim, lightweight design, and a small selection of well-made necessities. There is plenty of possibility for creating pocket knives from new materials rather than from conventional ones. Additionally, a few manufacturers had already developed pocket knives with unique components including blue tough ceramic, light grey tough ceramic, and burgundy tough ceramic. Additionally, it's likely that pocket knives made of unique materials may increase demand in the market for pocket knives.



The market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in infrastructural development as well as various advancements in developing countries. The major players operating in the global pocket knives are Spyderco, Microtech Knives, Kershaw, Zero Tolerance, Protech, Gerber, WE knife co., Kizer Knives, Buck Knives, Bladerunners Systems, Columbia River Knife & Tool, Chris Reeve, Cold Steel, Case Knives and Emerson.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pocket knives market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pocket knives market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pocket knives market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pocket knives market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Single-blade

Multi-blade

Swiss Army Knives and Multi-tools

By Application

Outdoor activities

Indoor activities

By Distribution channels

E-commerce

Offline channel

Subtype

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Columbia River Knife & Tool

Good Sportsman Marketing, LLC

Pro-Tech Knives, LLC

Emerson Knives, Inc.

W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company

Kizer Knives

WE Knife Co., Ltd.

Buck Knives, Inc.

Kai USA Ltd.

Microtech Knives Inc.

Chris Reeve Knives

Bladerunners Systems

Spyderco, Inc.

Gerber

Benchmade Knife Co., Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the single-blade segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the outdoor activities segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $578 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $989.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rising demand for multipurpose knives

3.4.1.2. Increasing popularity of outdoor activities

3.4.1.3. Availability of diverse variety of pocket knives

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Stringent government regulation

3.4.2.2. Increasing crimes due to pocket knives

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Customization in the pocket knives

3.4.3.2. Usage of new material

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.6. Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: POCKET KNIVES MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: POCKET KNIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 6: POCKET KNIVES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS



CHAPTER 7: POCKET KNIVES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

