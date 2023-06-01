Global Aviation Connectors Market Report 2023: Demand for Improved Automotive Cabin Functionality and Telematics Drives Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Connectors Market (2023-2028) by Type, Shape, Platform, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aviation Connectors Market is estimated to be USD 5.78 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.06%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Incorporation of Advanced Security Features
- Increase in the Demand for Aircraft
- Demand for Improved Automotive Cabin Functionality and Telematics
Restraints
- Issues Pertinent to Durability and Reliability Combined with Volatile Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
- Shift Towards Electric Architecture & Technology, Diverse Applications of Connectors in an Aircraft
- Rising Demand for New Passenger Amenities in Aircraft Act
Challenges
- Existing Backlogs of Aircraft Deliveries and Obtaining Quality Accreditations Hinder
- Performance and Environmental Exposure Issues
Market Segmentations
The Global Aviation Connectors Market is segmented based on Type, Shape, Platform, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into PCB Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, High Power Connectors, High-Speed Connectors, and RF Connectors.
- By Shape, the market is classified into Circular and Rectangular
- By Platform, the market is classified into Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing
- By Applications, the market is classified into Landing Gear, Avionics, Cabin Equipment, and Engine Control Systems
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Commercial, Business Jets, and Military
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Conesys Inc., Eaton Corp., Esterline Corp., Fischer Connectors SA, Ningbo Qinda Electronics Co. Ltd., Opale Aero System SARL, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aviation Connectors Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Aviation Connectors Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aviation Connectors Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$7.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Aviation Connectors Market, By Type
7 Global Aviation Connectors Market, By Shape
8 Global Aviation Connectors Market, By Platform
9 Global Aviation Connectors Market, By Applications
10 Global Aviation Connectors Market, By End-Users
11 Americas' Aviation Connectors Market
12 Europe's Aviation Connectors Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Aviation Connectors Market
14 APAC's Aviation Connectors Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adam Technologies Inc.
- Aircraftplugs
- Amphenol Corp.
- Bel Fuse Inc.
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- Conesys Inc.
- Eaton Corp.
- Esterline Corp.
- Fischer Connectors SA
- IFPL Group Ltd.
- ITT Corp.
- LPA Group.
- Ningbo Qinda Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Opale Aero System SARL
- PEIGenesis
- Radiall SA
- Renhotec Group Ltd.
- Rosenberger Group
- Scientific Management International Ltd.
- Smiths Group PLC
- Souriau SAS
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o6lg5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment