Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Developments in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors Fuels Growth

The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is estimated to be USD 5.34 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.77 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.84%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta
- Increasing Developments in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
- Growing Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Process
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases
- Increasing Use of Cell-Based Targeted Therapies
Restraints
- High Prices of Therapies
- Limitations of CAR-T Therapy
Opportunities
- Increasing Facility Expansion for Cell and Gene Therapies
- Rising Global Financings in Gene and Cell Therapy Arena
- Ongoing Developments in Viral & Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Arena
- Rising Investment in Adoptive T-Cell Transfer Approaches of Disease Treatment
Challenges
- Emergence of New Approaches such as Second-Generation, Next-Generation CAR-T Immunotherapy
- Neurologic Toxicities and Cytokine Release Syndrome
Market Segmentations
The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, Mechanism of Action, Product Class, Indication, Modality, and Geography.
- By Therapy Type, the market is classified into CAR T-cell Therapy, Cell Receptor (TCR)-based, and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based.
- By Mechanism of Action, the market is classified into Active Immunotherapy and Passive Immunotherapy.
- By Product Class, the market is classified into Bispecific Antibodies, Cytokines, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Oncolytic Virus Therapy.
- By Indication, the market is classified into Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors, and Others.
- By Modality, the market is classified into Research and Commercialized.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Therapy Type
7 Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Mechanism of Action
8 Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Product Class
9 Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Indication
10 Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Modality
11 Americas' T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
12 Europe's T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
13 Middle East and Africa's T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
14 APAC's T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
- Amgen, Inc.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC
- Bluebird bio, Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.
- Cellectis SA
- Celyad Oncology SA
- Chimera Bioengineering
- Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
- Fate Therapeutics
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Kite Pharma, Inc.
- LAVA Therapeutics B.V.
- Legend Biotech Corp.
- Lyell Immunopharma
- Neogene Therapeutics
- Novartis Ag
- Oxford Vacmedix
- Pfizer, Inc.
