[Today's Chemical Industry News] Synthetic Lubricants Market Size & Share to Surpass $21.88 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research   

WASHINGTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Synthetic Lubricants Market is valued at USD 17.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 21.88 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Synthetic Lubricants business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Synthetic Lubricants, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Synthetic Lubricants market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors that favorably affect the demand for Synthetic Lubricants is the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and marine. Synthetic lubricants offer superior properties such as high viscosity index, low volatility, thermal stability, and better wear and tear resistance than conventional mineral-based lubricants. Moreover, increasing concerns over carbon emissions and stringent regulations on using traditional lubricants are propelling the demand for synthetic lubricants.

The growth of the global synthetic lubricants market is also driven by the gradual shift towards using bio-based and renewable synthetic lubricants, which are eco-friendly and have a low carbon footprint. In addition, the increasing adoption of synthetic lubricants in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is also a major growth driver for the global market.

The Asia Pacific Synthetic Lubricants market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the growing demand for high-performance lubricants in various industrial applications. The region's expanding automotive and industrial sectors, coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of synthetic lubricants, are driving market growth. In addition, the growing focus on reducing maintenance costs and enhancing machine efficiency is also expected to boost the demand for synthetic lubricants in the region. Furthermore, evolving environmental regulations and energy consumption and emissions concerns are expected to accelerate the shift toward sustainable and efficient synthetic lubricants.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Automotive Applications:

The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of synthetic lubricants. The need for synthetic lubricants in the automotive industry is increasing due to their superior performance characteristics, such as better viscosity control, reduced emissions, longer drain intervals, and improved fuel efficiency. Moreover, stringent regulations by various governments regarding emission control and fuel efficiency will likely boost the demand for synthetic lubricants in the automotive industry.

Advancements in Technology:

Technological advancements have led to the developing of high-performance synthetic lubricants specifically designed to operate in extreme conditions. These advanced lubricants offer several benefits, such as better wear protection, improved corrosion resistance, reduced friction, and longer lifespan. These benefits are expected to drive the demand for synthetic lubricants in various end-use industries.

Increasing Focus on Energy Conservation:

Energy conservation has become a major concern for various industries. Using synthetic lubricants can help reduce energy consumption by reducing friction between moving parts. This, in turn, can lead to improved efficiency and reduced operating costs. Moreover, synthetic lubricants can also reduce the wear and tear of the machinery, thereby increasing the lifespan of the equipment.

Top Players in the Global Synthetic Lubricants Market

BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

LANXESS

Valvoline

FUCHS

Pennzoil

Phillips 66 Company

Motul

AMSOIL INC.

Agip

Top Trends in Global Synthetic Lubricants Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Synthetic Lubricants industry is the growing focus on energy efficiency. Synthetic lubricants contribute to energy efficiency in various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and machinery manufacturing. As businesses strive to reduce their carbon footprint and lower operating costs, the demand for energy-efficient synthetic lubricants grows.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Synthetic Lubricants industry is the advancements in manufacturing technologies. The synthetic lubricants market is witnessing advances in manufacturing technologies, including using advanced chemical formulations and implementing automated production technologies. These advancements are driving the market's growth, enabling manufacturers to produce high-quality synthetic lubricants with better performance characteristics.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the Polyalpgaolefin (PAo) segment in the global synthetic lubricants market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in various end-use industries, including aerospace, marine, automotive, and industrial. PAo lubricants offer superior thermal stability, high viscosity index, and excellent oxidation resistance compared to mineral oils. Additionally, ongoing research and development activities are focused on enhancing the efficiency and environmental performance of PAo-based lubricants.

Based on the Product Type, the Engine Oil category controls most of the Synthetic Lubricants market's revenue. The segment is expected to experience growth due to its superior performance and extended lifespan compared to conventional mineral-based engine oils. Additionally, rising environmental regulations and the need to reduce carbon emissions in the automotive sector are driving the adoption of synthetic lubricants.

Based on the End-Use, the Power Generation category controls most of the Synthetic Lubricants market's revenue due to the increasing demand for efficient and high-performance lubricants in power plants. Synthetic lubricants are widely used in power generation equipment, including gas and steam turbines, hydropower generators, and wind turbines, as they offer superior performance, longer service life, and better protection against wear, rust, and oxidation.



Top 10 Players Generates Most of the Revenue of Global Synthetic Lubricants Market

The report found that the most prominent players in the Synthetic Lubricants market include BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., Chevron Corporation, LANXESS, Valvoline, FUCHS, Pennzoil, Phillips 66 Company, Motul, AMSOIL INC., and Agip. These companies engage in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio. Additionally, the market is witnessing the trend of sustainable and eco-friendly products, thereby providing growth opportunities for companies. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, the top 10 companies are responsible for generating most of the revenue of the global market.

Esters Category in Synthetic Lubricants Market to Generate Major Revenue

One of the key segments in this market is esters. Esters are synthetic lubricants that offer several benefits over traditional mineral-based lubricants. These benefits include improved oxidation stability, better thermal and chemical stability, low volatility, and higher lubricity. As a result, esters are widely used in high-performance applications such as aviation, racing, and industrial machinery.

The esters segment of the Global Synthetic Lubricants market is expected to witness robust growth in the future. This growth is driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry, particularly for high-performance engines. Esters are used in various automotive applications, including racing, sports cars, and luxury vehicles. In addition, the increasing demand for electric vehicles, which require specialized lubricants, is also expected to drive growth in the esters segment.

Other factors contributing to the growth of the esters segment include the increasing use of synthetic lubricants in the aerospace and marine industries. The use of esters in these applications is driven by their ability to perform in extreme conditions and their compatibility with modern materials.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Synthetic Lubricants Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Segmentation

By Type

PolyAlphaolefin (PAO)

Esters

Poly Alkylene Glycol (PAG)

Group III (Hydrocracking)

By Product Type

Engine Oil

Hydraulic Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Compressor Oil

Gear Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Transmission Fluids

Turbine Oil

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Mining

Metal Production

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive Manufacturing

Chemical

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Other Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 17.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 21.88 Billion CAGR 3.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., Chevron Corporation, LANXESS, Valvoline, FUCHS, Pennzoil, Phillips 66 Company, Motul, AMSOIL INC., Agip Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/synthetic-lubricants-market-2084/request-sample

