Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Size To Exceed USD 16.82 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.4%

New York, United States , June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Size is to grow from USD 7.51 billion in 2022 to USD 16.82 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the projected period. The rising adoption of power semiconductors for high reliability and high efficiency in several industries including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, and others is expected to boost the demand for the high electron mobility transistor market during the forecast period.

The High Electron Mobility Transistor, or HEMT, is a type of field effect transistor (FET) with an extremely low noise ratio and high levels of efficiency at microwave frequencies. Aluminium Gallium Arsenide (AlGaAs) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) were two of the most frequent materials used in the fabrication of high electron mobility transistors. High electron mobility transistors, which can operate at millimeter-wavelength frequencies, are used in high-frequency devices such as cellphones, satellite TV receivers, power conversion devices, and radar detection systems. Increasing consumer demand for consumer electronics, as well as growing demand for cost-effective power systems, are among the primary trends driving the high electron mobility transistor market rise. High electron mobility transistors are produced by the vast majority of semiconductor device manufacturers worldwide. They can be discrete transistors, but they are most typically seen in integrated circuits nowadays. Furthermore, important drivers leading to the global high electron mobility transistor market growth are higher HEMT device expenditures, growth and development, and technological advancements in the high electron mobility transistor sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Others), By End-Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The Gallium Nitride (GaN) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global high electron mobility transistor market is segmented into the Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), and Others. Among these, the Gallium Nitride (GaN) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 48.6% over the forecast period. In contrast to traditional technologies such as Silicon (SI) or Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), the most intriguing HEMT devices today rely on Gallium Nitride (GaN), a material that provides high-quality, high-power density, and great broad transmission.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-uses, the global high electron mobility transistor market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 36.2% over the forecast period. High electron mobility transistor semiconductors are employed in consumer electronics because of their superior large-frequency, low-noise, and wideband applications. HEMTs are the best devices for signal amplification, oscillation, and generation.

North America has a dominant market share in the high electron mobility transistor market over the predicted period.

North America dominates more than 38.7% of the high electron mobility transistor market over the predicted period. This market domination may be attributed to its broad use in industries including as consumer electronics, airplanes, automobiles, and others. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market include Ampleon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu, TOSHIBA, Infineon, Renesas Electronics, Cree, Qorvo, Microsemi, Wolfspeed, Lake Shore Cryotronics, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Oki Electric, and among others.

Recent Developments

On May 2023, ROHM Semiconductor announced the mass production of 650V GaN (Gallium Nitride) HEMTs GNP1070TC-Z and GNP1150TCA-Z. These devices were tailored for a variety of applications in power supply systems. Together, Delta Electronics, Inc. and Ancora Semiconductors, Inc., a subsidiary that creates GaN devices, have developed these innovative products. A major obstacle to establishing a decarbonized civilization is increasing the efficiency of power sources and motors, which consume the majority of the world's electricity. The adoption of novel materials like GaN and SiC is essential for raising power supply efficiency.

In June 2021, ST Microelectronics unveiled a new series of GaN parts called STi2GaN, which stands for ST Intelligent and Integrated GaN. To guarantee durability and dependability, the parts use ST's bond-wire-free packaging technology. The new product series seeks to utilize GaN's excellent power density and efficiency to provide a range of 100-V and 650-V high-electron-mobility transistor (HEMT) devices.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global High Electron Mobility Transistor Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market, Type Analysis

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Others

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market, End-Users Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



