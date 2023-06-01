Change in the Supervisory Council and in the Audit Committee of AS Tallinna Vesi

English Estonian

Due to the expiry of the 10-year term of office (criterion for an independent Board Member in accordance with the Corporate Governance Recommendations), the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi decided today to recall Allar Jõks from the Supervisory Council of the Company. The shareholders of the Company elected Gerli Kivisoo as the new independent member of the Supervisory Council, her term as the Member of the Supervisory Council will start on 02/06/2023.



Gerli Kivisoo is an Attorney at Law (admitted to the Estonian Bar Association in 2005), specializing in securities market law, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate law. Gerli Kivisoo holds a LLB degree in law (officially equivalent to MA) from the University of Tartu (2004). She has been acting as a legal adviser throughout her career. Since 2018, Gerli Kivisoo has been the Partner and Member of the Management Board of Ellex Raidla. She has been advising, in one role or another, vast majority of Estonian issuers’ initial and secondary public offerings and listings, but also worked on numerous international capital markets transactions with an Estonian element. She also acts as an official adviser of First North, an alternative market to Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, and as a Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ridge Capital. Gerli Kivisoo holds no position in AS Tallinna Vesi and has no direct or indirect shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi.

Due to the recall of Allar Jõks from the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi, his term as a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company will end on 01/06/2023. The new Member of the Audit Committee will be elected at the 27/07/2023 meeting of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi.



