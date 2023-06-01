Silicone Bra Global Market Report 2023: Rising Trend of Stick-on Bras Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Bra Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product Type (Backless Vs. Strapless/Multi-Way), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Silicone Bra Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the working women population, rising e-commerce channels, and increasing consumer spending on comfortable innerwear products.



The silicone bra market has grown significantly over the past few years due to the belief that it is a fundamental necessity for every woman. They are attached to the breasts' undersides with medical-grade glue. The primary function of a medical-grade glue is to raise the breasts, enhancing their appearance and shape. Some variations offer one component for each breast.



The growing number of working women drives spending and changing lifestyles of women. The World Bank estimates that in 2021, the United States accounted for about 46.3% of the world's labor force. Thus, an increase in the number of working women drives consumer spending power, propelling the silicone bra market globally.



Increasing Demand for Strap-less Bra Fuels the Market Growth



Since more individuals are becoming aware of breast cancer, the market for strapless silicone bras is expanding. Silicone bras can be worn with several dresses. They typically have numerous detachable straps, in contrast to nothing at all. Strapless silicone bras are ideal for women who want the support of a bra without the hassle of straps. Strapless silicone bras are available in various hues, dimensions, and designs. They can be found online and at most of the lingerie shops.

For instance, Marks & Spencer offers a strapless silicone bra, which is reusable, washable, and self-adhesive. This strapless silicone bra is perfect for low-cut swimsuits, backless halters, strapless tops, and dresses. Therefore, the increasing demand and popularity of strapless bras are driving the market for silicone bras globally, during the forecast period.



Rising Trend for Stick-on Bra Fuels the Market Growth



Stick-on silicone bras are known to lift and push the breasts together. Stick-on silicone bras are specifically strapless and backless undergarments that stick to the breasts and disappear entirely when worn over clothing. They don't require a back band or hooks as they are made with self-adhesive cups that offer shaping and support. These silicon pads are generally in good condition and attach to the body with glue. It precisely provides the correct amount of nipple coverage, unlike typical bras.

For instance, YumSur offers a stick-on silicone bra that is backless and strapless. The comfortable, soft, modern, and healthy silicone adhesive makes this a sticky bra. This sticky bra attaches to the chest perfectly, and its silicone glue increases stickiness and prevents dropping. A V-shaped seductive is simply created by the front buckle design, which gathers the breasts. Its buttons are non-metallic and do not irritate the skin. Therefore, the increasing trend of stick-on bras is driving the market for silicone bras globally during the forecast period.



Acquisitions & Mergers among Companies Driving the Market Growth



Companies are adopting new marketing strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions with other companies, to attract consumers, driving the growth of the silicone bra market globally. For instance, in 2021, Reliance Retail acquired the Amante lingerie line from its Sri Lankan owner, MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed sum. Reliance Industries Ltd., headed by Mukesh Ambani, has developed a 100% ownership position in the "Amante" trademark from MAS.



Rising Cases of Breast Cancer in Women Aids Market Growth



Breast cancer develops in the breast cells. Breast lumps, bloody nipple discharge, and changes in the nipple's or breast's shape or texture are all indications of breast cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, around 685000 people worldwide died, and 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer was most common cancer in the world by the end of 2020 when 7.8 million women who had received a diagnosis within the previous five years were still living. There are more chances of breast cancer in women using low-quality and wrong-sized bras. Also, women are becoming more health conscious as the number of breast cancer patients increases. They want high-quality bras which fit them perfectly. Therefore, the satisfaction of the customers upon wearing high-quality bras is expected to further drive the market for silicone bras worldwide.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global silicone bra market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Silicone Bra Market, By Product Type:

Backless

Strapless/Multi-Way

Silicone Bra Market, By Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

Silicone Bra Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Others

Silicone Bra Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

5. Global Silicone Bra Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Silicone Bra Market Outlook



7. North America Silicone Bra Market Outlook



8. Europe Silicone Bra Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Silicone Bra Market Outlook



10. South America Silicone Bra Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Increase in the number of product launches

11.1.2. Rising mergers & acquisitions among companies

11.1.3. Growing breast cancer patients

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Finding the Silicone Bra that fits

11.2.2. Skin Irritation



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Silicone Bra Market



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Rapid growth of e-commerce channels

13.2. Changing consumer lifestyle

13.3. Growing the demand of stick-on bra

13.4. Rising the popularity of strapless bra



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Model

16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

PVH Corp.

Reliance Retail Limited (Zivame)

Victoria's Secret & Co.

Marks and Spencer plc

Fashion Nova, LLC.

Wacoal Holdings Corporation

Wolf Lingerie Company

Chantelle Lingerie, Inc.

