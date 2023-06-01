New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Robots Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464263/?utm_source=GNW





The Agricultural Robots Market Report 2023-2033:





Labour Shortages and Rising Labour Costs



Agricultural labour shortages and increasing labour costs are driving the demand for agricultural robots. As the availability of skilled labour decreases and wages rise, farmers are turning to automation to optimize their operations. In Japan, where the aging population and shrinking workforce pose challenges for the agriculture sector, robotic solutions like autonomous harvesting robots have been developed to address labour shortages and improve productivity.





Increase in Precision Agriculture and Farming Practices



The adoption of precision agriculture techniques, such as variable rate application and site-specific crop management, is driving the demand for agricultural robots. These robots enable precise and targeted operations, optimizing resource utilization and crop yield. Robotic platforms equipped with sensors and imaging technologies are used for soil analysis, crop monitoring, and targeted application of fertilizers or pesticides, leading to efficient and sustainable farming practices.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Farm Produce



• Dairy and Livestock



• Field Crops



• Fruits and Vegetables



• Other Farm Produce





Market Segment by Application



• Dairy and Livestock Management



• Harvest Management



• Field Farming



• Soil and Irrigation Management



• Other Applications





Market Segment by Type



• Milking Robots



• UAVs/Drones



• Automated Harvesting Systems



• Driverless Tractors



• Robotic Weeding and Seeding



• Other Types





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Netherlands



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Agricultural Robots Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AGCO Corporation



• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.



• BouMatic Robotics B.V.



• CNH Industrial N.V.



• Deepfield Robotics



• Deere and Company



• DeLaval



• ecoRobotix



• Harvest Automation Inc.



• Kubota Corporation



• Lely Industries N.V.



• Naïo Technologies



• Robotics Plus Ltd



• Trimble Inc.



• Yanmar Co., Ltd.





