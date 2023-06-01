Air Taxi Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Traffic Congestions Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Taxi Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air taxi market is expected to grow from $37.41 billion in 2022 to $40.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The air taxi market is expected to reach $57.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Increased traffic congestion is expected to boost the growth of the air taxi market going forward. Traffic congestion refers to a location that is extremely congested with traffic or people. With increasing road congestion, air taxis have created a new line of business for airports, airlines, cities, hotels, and other businesses, providing a new way for passengers and packages to arrive on time.

For instance, according to the report published by INRIX, a US-based leader in transportation analytics solutions, the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard identified and ranked congestion and mobility trends in over 1,000 cities across 50 countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause economic and social disruption. The average American driver lost 36 hours due to traffic congestion, a 10-hour increase from 2020 but 63 hours less than pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, Americans lost 3.4 billion hours due to traffic congestion. Therefore, increased traffic congestion is driving the growth of the air taxi market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the air taxi market. Major companies operating in the air taxi market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the air taxi market. For instance, in October 2022, Wisk Aero, a US-based advanced air mobility company, launched its 6th generation air taxi. Some of the unique features of the 6th generation air taxi include a simplified design with fewer moving parts, human flight control, and industry-leading autopilot technology. The 6th generation air taxi is specifically designed to be the first vehicle of its kind to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



In July 2021, Volocopter, a German-based aircraft manufacturer, acquired DG Flugzeugbau for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Volocopter now has production organization clearance in accordance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). DG Flugzeugbau is a German-based manufacturer of composite sailboats and other objects.



North America was the highest region in the air taxi market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the air taxi market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for air taxi? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The air taxi market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



1) By Aircraft Type: Multicopter; Quadcopter; Others Aircrfts

2) By Service: Air Taxi Platform Services; Air Taxi MRO Services; Air Taxi Pilot Training Services

3) By Propulsion Type: Parallel Hybrid; Electric; Turboshaft; Turboelectric

4) By Range: Intercity; Intracity

5) By Mode Of Operations: Optionally Piloted; Piloted



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $57.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

