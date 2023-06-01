Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report 2023

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) - 16th Edition 2023 (including Raw Materials Volume)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
Western Europe (12 countries/regions)
Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Eastern Europe (10 countries/regions)
Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey
Middle East and Africa (10 countries/regions)
Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa
Raw material coverage:
- Acrylic Polyol
- MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
- TDI
- Specialty Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyol
- PTHF Polyol
This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.
For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:
Flexible Foam
Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam, Integral Skin Foam.
Further regional segmentation for slabstock into furniture component foam, bedding foam, vehicle foam, recycled foam.
Rigid Foam
Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water heaters, OneComponent Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-inPipe Insulation, Other.
Coatings
Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (nonautomotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other.
Adhesives
Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other.
Sealants
Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport.
Elastomers
Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other.
Binders
Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other.
New for 2023: Further regional segmentation for PUR/PIR for relevant rigid foam products.
Key Topics Covered:
Volume 1 - Raw Materials
1. Introduction
2. Market Review Isocyanates
- Introduction & Technical Background
- Isocyanate Production Capacities
- Isocyanate Market Trends
3. Market Review Polyols
- Introduction & Technical Background
- Polyol Production Capacities
- Polyol Market Trends
4. EMEA
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
- Flexible Foam
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Rigid Foam
- Elastomers
- Coatings
- Binders
5. Western Europe
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2022 & 2027
6. Central & Eastern Europe
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2022 & 2027
7. Middle East & Africa
- Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027
- Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2022 & 2027
Volume 2 - Flexible Foam
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players and Legislation
4. Total EMEA
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production by End-Use, 2022 & 2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
5. Western Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
6. Central & Eastern Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
7. Middle East & Africa
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
Volume 3 - Rigid Foam
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players and Legislation
4. Total EMEA
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
- Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)
5. Western Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
- Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)
6. Central & Eastern Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
- Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)
7. Middle East & Africa
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
- Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)
Volume 4 - Coatings
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total EMEA
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
5. Western Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
6. Central & Eastern Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
7. Middle East & Africa
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
Volume 5 - Adhesives & Sealants
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players and Legislation
4. Total EMEA
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
5. Western Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
6. Central & Eastern Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
7. Middle East & Africa
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
Volume 6 - Elastomers
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total EMEA
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,
- Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
5. Western Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
6. Central & Eastern Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
7. Middle East & Africa
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
Volume 7 - Binders
1. Introduction
2. Product Description
3. Total EMEA
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
4. Western Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
5. Central & Eastern Europe
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
6. Middle East & Africa
- Market Trends
- PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027
- PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027
Volume 8 - Major End-Use Markets
1. Introduction
2. Automotive
- Industry Overview & Trends
- Major Uses for Polyurethanes
- Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027
3. Building & Construction
- Industry Overview & Trends
- Major Uses for Polyurethanes
- Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027
4. Footwear
- Industry Overview & Trends
- Major Uses for Polyurethanes
- Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027
5. Furniture & Bedding
- Industry Overview & Trends
- Major Uses for Polyurethanes
- Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027
6. Refrigeration
- Industry Overview & Trends
- Major Uses for Polyurethanes
- Production of Polyurethane Products, 2022 & 2027
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BASF Polyurethanes
- Covestro
- Dow Chemical
- Huntsman Polyurethanes
- Borsodchem Zrt
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxusmf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.