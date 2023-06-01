Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report 2023

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) - 16th Edition 2023 (including Raw Materials Volume)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Western Europe (12 countries/regions)

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Eastern Europe (10 countries/regions)

Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey

Middle East and Africa (10 countries/regions)

Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa

Raw material coverage:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.

For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:



Flexible Foam

Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam, Integral Skin Foam.

Further regional segmentation for slabstock into furniture component foam, bedding foam, vehicle foam, recycled foam.

Rigid Foam

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Water heaters, OneComponent Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-inPipe Insulation, Other.

Coatings

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (nonautomotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other.

Adhesives

Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other.

Sealants

Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport.

Elastomers

Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other.

Binders

Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other.

New for 2023: Further regional segmentation for PUR/PIR for relevant rigid foam products.

Key Topics Covered:

Volume 1 - Raw Materials

1. Introduction

2. Market Review Isocyanates

Introduction & Technical Background

Isocyanate Production Capacities

Isocyanate Market Trends

3. Market Review Polyols

Introduction & Technical Background

Polyol Production Capacities

Polyol Market Trends

4. EMEA

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027 Flexible Foam Adhesives & Sealants Rigid Foam Elastomers Coatings Binders



5. Western Europe

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2022 & 2027

6. Central & Eastern Europe

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2022 & 2027

7. Middle East & Africa

Forecast Growth of all PU Products, 2018-2027

Total PU Production and Raw Material Consumption by Product Type, 2022 & 2027

Volume 2 - Flexible Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players and Legislation

4. Total EMEA

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production by End-Use, 2022 & 2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

5. Western Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

6. Central & Eastern Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

7. Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Volume 3 - Rigid Foam

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players and Legislation

4. Total EMEA

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)

5. Western Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)

6. Central & Eastern Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)

7. Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Growth by Type of Rigid Foam Technology (PUR/PIR)

Volume 4 - Coatings

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total EMEA

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

5. Western Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

6. Central & Eastern Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

7. Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Volume 5 - Adhesives & Sealants

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players and Legislation

4. Total EMEA

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

5. Western Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

6. Central & Eastern Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

7. Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Volume 6 - Elastomers

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total EMEA

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

5. Western Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

6. Central & Eastern Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

7. Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Volume 7 - Binders

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Total EMEA

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

4. Western Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

5. Central & Eastern Europe

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

6. Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region, Country & Type, 2018-2027

PU Production & Related Raw Material Consumption, 2022 & 2027

Volume 8 - Major End-Use Markets

1. Introduction

2. Automotive

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027

3. Building & Construction

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027

4. Footwear

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027

5. Furniture & Bedding

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2022 & 2027

6. Refrigeration

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products, 2022 & 2027

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





BASF Polyurethanes

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Huntsman Polyurethanes

Borsodchem Zrt

Royal Dutch Shell plc

