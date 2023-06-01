Demand Side Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 114.51 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.9%

Pune, India, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global demand side platform market size was valued at USD 20.76 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 25.54 billion in 2023 to USD 114.51 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Increased Ad Transactions on OTT and Connected TV Platforms to Propel Industry Growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Demand Side Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





The rise is due to the growing popularity of programmatic advertising. Furthermore, demand side platforms are used for advertising across various channels such as native, video, mobile, and display. The platforms enable advertisers to buy advertising space for ad inventory.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Xandr partnered with Scibids to aid digital media buyers with independent AI. This collaboration simplified the adoption of Scibids AI within Xandr's Invest DSP utilizing Xandr's Data Science Toolkit. Additionally, Xandr has simplified custom-bidding and buying strategies.

Key Takeaways

Industries Shifting to Digital Solutions and E-commerce amid Pandemic to Boost Market Opportunity

Complete Control over Ad Campaigns and Ad Buying Process to Surge Self Service DSP Demand

Demand Side Platform (DSP) is a software that allows advertisers to buy/purchase advertising space for advertising portfolio.

Industries Shifting to Digital Solutions and E-commerce Amid Pandemic to Boost Market Opportunity

Increasing Mobile Gaming and Video Ads to Surge Product Demand

Demand Side Platform Market Size in North America was USD 8.32 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Demand Side Platform Market are Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), The TradeDesk, Inc. (U.S.), MediaMath Inc. (U.S.), Adform (Denmark), Xandr (Microsoft) (U.S.), SmartyAds (U.S.), Gourmet Ads (Australia), Basis Technologies (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 114.51 Billion Base Year 2022 Demand Side Platform Market Size in 2022 USD 20.76 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Channel and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Ad Transactions on OTT and Connected TV Platforms to Drive Market Growth

Platforms, such as CTV and OTT, play a crucial influence in the strategy taken by advertisement inventories as they employ new methods such as target audience reach and device marketing. Demand side platforms let businesses promote brand mentions through these channels and expand their options while giving them full control over their advertising campaigns. Additionally, video is a highly engaging and customized ad medium that helps advertisers effectively accomplish their marketing objectives.





Segments:

By Type

Self Service

Full/Managed Service

By Channel

Display

Mobile

Video

Native

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Surging Programmatic Ad Expenditure

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to account for the largest demand side platform market share. The increased programmatic ad expenditure is fueling the industry expansion in the region.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the greatest CAGR. By providing cutting-edge demand side platforms throughout developing nations, market players in the region concentrate on increasing their geographic footprint.

In the global market, Europe is anticipated to have a significant presence. The rise in demand side platform software use among marketers in the U.K., Germany, and France is responsible for the expansion.





Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users. For instance, in February 2022, Trade Desk Inc. rolled out OpenPath for connecting marketers and advertisers with premium publishers.

FAQ’s

How big is the demand side platform market?

Demand Side Platform Market size was USD 20.76 billion in 2022.

How fast is the demand side platform market growing?

The Demand Side Platform Market will exhibit a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





