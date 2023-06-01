New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Allergy Immunotherapy Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464261/?utm_source=GNW





Significant advancements in allergy immunotherapy techniques have propelled the industry forward. The introduction of subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) has expanded treatment options, making immunotherapy more accessible and convenient for patients. Additionally, the development of allergen-specific immunotherapies and modified formulations, such as recombinant allergens and adjuvants, has improved treatment efficacy and safety.





Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in developed countries, has contributed to the growth of the allergy immunotherapy industry. As individuals and healthcare systems prioritize preventive care and long-term management of chronic conditions, allergy immunotherapy has gained recognition as a cost-effective approach. This has fuelled investments in research, innovation, and infrastructure to meet the growing demand.





Segments Covered in the Report





Treatment Type



• Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)



• Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)





Allergy Type



• Allergic Rhinitis



• Asthma



• Others





Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Retail Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Allergy Immunotherapy Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aimmune Therapeutics



• ALK-Abelló A/S



• Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation



• Allergy Therapeutics



• Allergopharma



• DBV Technologies



• DESENTUM OY



• HAL Allergy B.V.



• HISHOH Biopharma



• HollisterStier Allergy (Jubilant Pharma Company)



• LETI Pharma



• Stallergenes Greer





Overall world revenue for Allergy Immunotherapy Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,021.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





