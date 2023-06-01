Customer Relationship Management Market Size to Surpass USD 157.53 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0%

Pune, India, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global customer relationship management market size was valued at USD 64.41 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 71.06 billion in 2023 to USD 157.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increase in Service and Product Enquiries with the Adoption of CRM to Fuel Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

CRM software helps in organizing, managing, and monitors business operations to escalate customer satisfaction. The growing use of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and artificial intelligence is estimated to boost software demand. It boosts the effectiveness of campaigns, resulting in higher conversion rates.





Key Industry Development:

August 2022: Oracle introduced the next generation of Oracle Fusion Sales. It is a sales automation application that helps to close deals faster and is used for identifying high-value opportunities.

Key Takeaways

CRM software helps in managing, organizing, and monitoring business operations to increase customer satisfaction.

Surging Remote Location-based Employees and Clients to Drive the CRM Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By implementing Customer Relationship Management software, companies are reaching out to their clients by providing personalized customer services.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence to Propel Potential Market Trend

By Deployment Analysis: Ease of New Technology Integration to Surge Demand for Cloud-based CRM Software

Customer Relationship Management Market Size in North America was USD 21.69 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Customer Relationship Management Market are Infor, Inc. (U.S.) , Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (U.S.) , IBM Corporation (U.S.) , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) , Oracle Corporation (U.S.) , Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.) , SAP SE (Germany) , Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.) , Zendesk, Inc. (U.S.) , HubSpot, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 157.53 Billion Base Year 2022 Customer Relationship Management Market Size in 2022 USD 64.41 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 176 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size Application, Vertical and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Implementation of Multichannel Capabilities into CRM Solutions to Fuel the Market

The growing usage of mobile devices and smartphones has led to a rise in demand for mobile-friendly Customer Relationship Management (CRM) modules. Customers demand these solutions that can be accessed and used on various mobile devices, smartphones, and tablets.

The incorporation of multichannel capabilities advances the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. CRM solutions that integrate social media channels and mobile enable businesses to extend consumers where they spend their time.





Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application

Marketing and Sales Automation

Customer Management

Lead Generation & Customer Retention

Customer Support and Contact Centre

CRM Analytics

Social Media Management

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

North America Held the Largest Revenue and Dominate the Market

Due to rapid-developing businesses and competitiveness among service providers, North America dominates the market due to the largest revenue share. The rising installations of advanced technologies, such as 5G and others, are providing large amount of customer preferences data and real-time forecast capabilities.

Europe is estimated to hold a subsequent position in the CRM market. The increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses in European nations is estimated to drive the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market growth.

The Latin American market is anticipated to grow steadily from 2023-2030. Rising demand for software across industrial sectors, which includes BFSI, healthcare, and retail, is enhancing the size of the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Launch Operations by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

Players in the market have launched new techniques in the market to boost the market growth with their solutions and to elevate the competition in the market. It includes investments and the launch of new and advanced products in the market. Companies have been applying new plans, such as partnerships and mergers, to support their position in the market.





FAQ’s

How big is the customer relationship management market?

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market size was USD 64.41 billion in 2022.

How fast is the customer relationship management market growing?

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





