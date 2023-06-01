Smart Shower Market to exceed $ 3 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Smart Shower Market is expected to surpass USD 3 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The smart shower industry is being driven by several key factors that are shaping the way people experience and interact with their showers. The increasing demand for personalized and convenient showering experiences is a major market driver. Smart showers offer features like programmable temperature settings, customized water flow patterns, and voice-activated controls, allowing users to tailor their showers to their preferences.

Growing focus on water conservation and sustainability is fueling the adoption of smart showers. These advanced systems incorporate sensors and smart algorithms to optimize water usage, leading to significant water savings without compromising on comfort. Thirdly, the integration of smart home technology is another driving force behind the smart shower market growth.

Growing footfall across luxury hotels to increase smart shower adoption

In terms of application, the commercial use of smart showers is expected to increase by 2032. The commercial use of smart showers is gaining traction across various industries, driven by the benefits they offer to businesses and their customers. In the hospitality sector, smart showers are being implemented in luxury hotels and resorts to provide guests with a premium showering experience. Customizable settings, such as temperature control and water flow patterns, allow guests to personalize their showers, enhancing their overall satisfaction. In fitness centers and spas, smart showers are becoming popular as they offer advanced features like timed shower sessions, water-saving modes, and integrated entertainment systems.

Rise in the retail purchase of smart showers

Based on distribution channel, the offline smart shower market will witness promising growth by 2032, despite the growing dominance of online sales channels. Offline distribution allows customers to physically experience and interact with smart showers, which can be a significant advantage in making a purchase decision. Retail stores specializing in home improvement or bathroom fixtures can showcase a range of smart shower options, providing customers with a hands-on experience and personalized guidance from knowledgeable staff. Additionally, offline distribution allows for immediate product availability and the convenience of in-store consultations and installation services. While online channels continue to expand, offline distribution remains an important component in reaching customers who value in-person interactions and prefer a tangible shopping experience.

Rapid urbanization in the APAC region

APAC smart shower market is experiencing significant growth and holds immense potential for the future. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing focus on smart home technologies are driving the demand for smart showers in the region. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing a surge in construction activities and infrastructure development, which further boosts the adoption of smart shower systems. Additionally, the rising awareness about water conservation and sustainability is propelling the demand for efficient and eco-friendly shower solutions in the region. As a result, both residential and commercial sectors in the APAC region are embracing smart shower technologies, creating a favorable market landscape for manufacturers and suppliers.

Competitive landscape of the global market

Some of the promising solution providers in the global smart shower market are Dornbracht Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, Aqualisa Products Limited (Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.), ThermaSol, Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario, SA, Jaquar, TOTO LTD., Hansgrohe, Masco, Moen Incorporated, and Vado.

