JPMorgan Chase - Enterprise Tech Report 2023: Insight into JPMorgan's Fintech Activities, Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, and Estimated ICT Budget

This report provides insight into JPMorgan Chase's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its estimated ICT budget.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking, investment banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management solutions. It offers consumer and commercial banking under the Chase brand in the US. Its consumer businesses include credit cards, small businesses, auto finance, and merchant services.
The commercial banking business includes middle-market banking, business credit, equipment finance, and commercial term lending. JPM provides asset management, investment banking, treasury services, private banking, and wealth management and brokerage services. The brand also includes certain commercial banking services such as corporate client banking, as well as government, not-for-profit, and healthcare banking. The company's operations span across the world.
Scope
- JPM created the Blockchain Center of Excellence to develop innovative solutions based on blockchain technology
- JPM is exploring potential use cases of AI and machine learning by establishing an innovation center, J.P. Morgan AI Research, which consists of a team of AI experts. The team focuses on developing solutions that address challenges faced by the financial services industry
- JPM launched Chase MyHome, an online mortgage platform that pre-fills applications digitally and helps accelerate the mortgage application and approval process
