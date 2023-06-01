New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464259/?utm_source=GNW





Rising Number of Clinical Trials Coupled with RandD Investments to Boost Industry Growth



There has been a significant increase in the number of clinical trials being conducted across various therapeutic areas. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the need for innovative treatments, the growing prevalence of diseases, and advancements in medical technology. The higher number of clinical trials creates a demand for efficient and effective solutions, leading to the adoption of AI-based clinical trial solutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are investing heavily in RandD activities to develop new drugs, therapies, and treatment approaches. These investments are driven by the need to address unmet medical needs, improve patient outcomes, and gain a competitive edge in the market. AI-based solutions offer immense potential to optimize the RandD process, accelerate drug discovery, and improve clinical trial efficiency, thereby attracting increased investments in this field.





There is a notable shift towards the adoption of AI-based solutions in clinical trials. The advantages offered by AI, such as enhanced data analysis, improved patient recruitment and retention, and streamlined trial management, have gained recognition in the industry. As a result, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic institutions are increasingly integrating AI-based solutions into their clinical trial processes to leverage the benefits they provide.





These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the market for AI-based clinical trial solutions, as they drive the demand for advanced technologies and solutions that can address the evolving needs and challenges in the clinical trial landscape.





Data Privacy and Security Issues Anticipated to Challenge Industry Growth



Security and data breaches pose significant challenges for the market of AI-based clinical trial solution providers. Safeguarding sensitive patient data is of utmost importance in clinical trials. However, as technology usage and data generation surge in clinical trials, the potential for data breaches and cyber-attacks also escalates.





AI-based solutions heavily rely on machine learning algorithms that necessitate substantial data for training and enhancing accuracy. Unfortunately, this data becomes susceptible to security breaches and cyber-attacks, jeopardizing patient confidentiality. Such breaches can have severe legal and reputational repercussions for the companies involved in handling clinical trial data.





Segments Covered in the Report





Mode of Delivery



• Cloud-based



• On-premises



• Hybrid Solutions





Clinical Trial Phase



• Phase 1



• Phase 2



• Phase 3





Therapeutic Area



• Oncological Disorders



• CNS Disorders



• Infectious Disorders



• Cardiovascular Disorders



• Metabolic Disorders



• Others





End-users



• Pharmaceutical Companies



• Academia



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the AI-based clinical trial solution providers Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AiCure



• BioAge Labs, Inc.



• Deep6.ai



• Exscientia



• Innoplexus



• Intelligencia.ai



• Median Technologies



• Medidata (Dassault Systemes)



• Merative



• Saama Technologies, LLC





Overall world revenue for AI-based clinical trial solution providers market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,475.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the AI-based clinical trial solution providers market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



