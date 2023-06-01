Visa - Company Profile 2023: Insight into Visa's Fintech Activities, Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives and Estimated ICT Budget

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visa - Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insight into Visa's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its estimated ICT budget.
Visa is a global digital payment technology company, catering to individual and commercial clients, financial institutions, Government and merchants. It facilitates global e-commerce through digital payments and information.
The company's transaction processing network, VisaNet, manages clearing, authorization, and settlement of payment transactions. Its portfolio consists of payment cards, commercial payments, transaction processing services, digital services, and merchant solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Scope
- Visa operates innovation centers in eight locations worldwide. It also operates its Visa Research unit to discover technologies in data analytics, security, and machine learning and drive digital transformation in the payments ecosystem
- In 2018, Visa launched the Fintech Fast-Track Program in Europe along with Contis (a UK-based alternative banking and payment solutions provider). The program enables startups to onboard to Visa's global network within four weeks and test their own technology solutions with the help of experts
- VisaNet connects billions of Visa accounts and can process up to 65,000 transaction messages per second, aided by its modern data centers connected via 1,600 secure network endpoints. VisaNet employs artificial intelligence-based anti-fraud detection system Visa Advanced Authorization to identify suspicious payments
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
