Top 20 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Companies Market Report 2023

Increased Demand from Various Industries Such as Defence, Aerospace, and Commercial Applications Are Driving the Growth



The demand for EOIR (Electro-Optical/Infrared) Systems is projected to experience substantial growth in the foreseeable future. This growth is primarily driven by increased demand from various sectors such as defence, aerospace, and commercial applications. The market expansion is further fuelled by the rising need for advanced surveillance systems for border security and law enforcement purposes.





Furthermore, the advancement of cutting-edge technologies like thermal imaging, night vision, and hyper-spectral imaging has broadened the application areas of EOIR systems, contributing to the market’s growth. Increased investment in research and development activities aimed at enhancing the capabilities and performance of EOIR systems also plays a significant role in driving the market.





Key players in this market, including Airbus, Teledyne FLIR, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc, and THEON SENSORS S.A., are expected to continue fostering innovation and growth. Through the development of new technologies and the introduction of new products and services, these companies are likely to create lucrative opportunities for investors and businesses operating in the EOIR system industry.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Imaging EO/IR System



• Non-Imaging EO/IR System





Market Segment by Platform



• Airborne EO/IR System



• Ground EO/IR System



• Naval EO/IR System





Market Segment by Application



• Military Intelligence



• Surveillance



• Reconnaissance



• Other Applications





Market Segment by Wavelength



• Ultraviolet



• Near-Infrared



• Short Wavelength Infrared



• Medium Wavelength Infrared



• Long Wavelength Infrared



• Other Wavelength





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional markets:



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Top 20 Military Electro Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Companies Report 2023 Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aselsan A.S.



• BAE Systems plc



• CONTROP Precision Technologies



• Corning’s Incorporated



• Elbit Systems Ltd.



• Hensoldt AG



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



• L-3 Harris Technologies Inc.



• Leidos Holdings Inc.



• Leonardo S.p.A



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Logos Technologies



• Moog Inc.



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Rheinmetall AG



• Saab AB



• Safran Group



• Teledyne FLIR



• Textron Inc



• Thales Group



• The Boeing Co.



• Theon Sensors SA





Overall world revenue for Top 20 Military Electro Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Companies Report 2023 Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9.49 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.





