Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market Report 2023: Continuous Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Sector for High Standard End Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Therapeutic Area, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market is estimated to be USD 865.89 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1517.16 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.87%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Validation and Verification of Medical Devices for Easy Operations

Rising Stringent Regulatory Standards in New Medical Devices

Restraints

Lack of Special Skills and Training for the Validation Process

Opportunities

Continuous Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Sector for High Standard End Products

Advancements by Integrating Automated Testing and Powerful Diagnostic and Data Collection Tools

Challenges

Issues Related to Cybersecurity for Regulators

Market Segmentations



The Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market is segmented based on Technology, Therapeutic Area, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into Biological, Electrical Safety Testing, EMC/ECI, and Mechanical Testing.

By Therapeutic Area, the market is classified into Cardiovascular, Dermatology, ENT, Nephrology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Respiratory.

By Application, the market is classified into Diagnostics, Implants, and Therapeutic.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Celestica, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Cigniti Technologies, Ltd., Delve, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $865.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1517.17 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market, By Technology



7 Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market, By Therapeutic Area



8 Global Medical Device Validation & Verification Market, By Application



9 Americas' Medical Device Validation & Verification Market



10 Europe's Medical Device Validation & Verification Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Medical Device Validation & Verification Market



12 APAC's Medical Device Validation & Verification Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Celestica, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Cigniti Technologies, Ltd.

Delve

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Fluke Corp.

GE Healthcare Corp.

Intertek Group, PLC

Jabil, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nordson Corp.

Pacific BioLabs, Inc.

Plexus Corp.

QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

SGS SA

StarFish Product Engineering, Inc.

Sterigenics U.S. LLC

STERIS

Sterling Medical Devices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mra4rc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment