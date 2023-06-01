New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Critical Limb Ischemia Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464249/?utm_source=GNW

, Cynata Therapeutics Ltd, Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co Ltd., B. Braun SE, Biotronik SE & Co KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Aldagen Inc.



The global critical limb ischemia treatment market is expected to grow from $3.11 billion in 2022 to $3.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The critical limb ischemia treatment market is expected to reach $4.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The critical limb ischemia treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing angioplasty, stents and laser atherectomy treatment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Critical limb ischemia treatment refers to re-establishing blood flow to the area affected with critical limb ischemia, a chronic condition where blood flow to one or two of the hands, and legs are severely blocked causing numbness and pain. Treatment includes diagnosis and treating patients by medication, surgery using devices, and others.



North America was the largest region in the critical limb ishcemia treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the critical limb ischemia treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main critical limb ischemia types are devices, drugs, and surgery.Embolic protection devices (EPDs) refer to a medical device that traps blood and luminal debris and prevents plaque debris from reaching the distal bed.



The various medications are antihypertensive agents, antiplatelet drugs, antithrombotic agents, and others that are used in hospital, clinic, and others.



The rising incidence of diabetes mellitus and peripheral artery diseases is expected to propel the growth of the critical limb ischemia treatment market going forward.Diabetes mellitus refers to a metabolic disease condition that involves elevated levels of blood glucose.



Peripheral artery disease refers to a condition where leg arteries are narrowed, reducing blood flow to the arms or legs.The likelihood of vascular complications and amputation is increased by diabetes and peripheral artery diseases, making them risk factors for causing critical limb ischemia.



Therefore, the rising incidence of diabetes mellitus and peripheral artery diseases is driving the growth of the critical limb ischemia market. For instance, in January 2022, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of national diabetes associations, the global diabetes prevalence in 20–79-year-olds in 2021 was 536.6 million and was expected to increase by 12.2% (783.2 million) in 2045. Furthermore, in March 2023, according to the journal published by Oxford University Press, a UK-based university press of the University of Oxford, more than 200 million people were affected by peripheral artery diseases in 2020, and it is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2045. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud-based document processing services is driving the critical limb ischemia treatment market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the critical limb ischemia treatment market.Major companies operating in the critical limb ischemia treatment market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2021, the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), a major national academic society for vascular surgery in the United States, launched three new mobile applications related to chronic limb-threatening ischemia treatment: the VQI CLTI Mortality Prediction Model, the SVS Threatened Limb Classification [WIfI] calculator, and the Global Limb Anatomic Staging System [GLASS] calculator. They are uniquely designed applications that guide physicians in the treatment and management of chronic limb-threatening conditions, allowing real-time estimation of patient risk, the severity of limb threat, and the anatomic complexity of the disease.



In April 2021, Cardiovascular Systems Inc., a US-based medical device company, announced an investment and acquisition option with CarePICS LLC for an undisclosed amount. In this deal, CSI invested in CarePICS’ data-driven solution and digital SaaS product, which are intended to enhance patient outcomes. CarePICS is a US-based telehealth company that offers a virtual care platform intended to enhance the outcomes of patients suffering from critical limb ischemia (CLI).



The countries covered in the critical limb ischemia treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The critical limb ischemia market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides critical limb ischemia market statistics, including critical limb ischemia industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a critical limb ischemia market share, detailed critical limb ischemia market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the critical limb ischemia industry. This critical limb ischemia market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________