Global Liquid Handling System Market Report 2023: Increasing Expenditure on Research and Development by Biopharma Companies Boosts Sector

The Global Liquid Handling System Market is estimated to be USD 4.49 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.70 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Technological Advancements

Increasing Expenditure on Research and Development by Biopharma Companies

Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

Restraints

High-Cost Involvement

Complicated and Space-Consuming

Opportunities

Increasing Research Activities in Genomics and Proteomics

Changing Scenario in Developing Economies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Barriers in Emerging Markets

Market Segmentations



The Global Liquid Handling System Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Manual, Automated, and Electronic Liquid Handling Systems.

By Product, the market is classified into Pipettes, Consumables, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software, and Other Products.

By Application, the market is classified into Drug Discovery, Genomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Proteomics, and Other Applications.

By End-User, the market is classified into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End Users.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are KERN & SOHN, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., Line Seiki Co Ltd, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Sekonic, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Liquid Handling System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Liquid Handling System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Liquid Handling System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Liquid Handling Systems

6.3 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

6.4 Manual Liquid Handling Systems Solutions



7 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipettes

7.2.1 Electronic Pipettes

7.2.2 Manual Pipettes

7.2.3 Semi-Automated Pipettes

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Disposable Tips

7.3.2 Tubes and Plates

7.3.3 Reagent Containers

7.3.4 Other Consumables

7.4 Microplate Reagent Dispensers

7.5 Liquid Handling Workstations

7.6 Burettes

7.7 Microplate Washers

7.8 Software

7.9 Other Products



8 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery

8.2.1 High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

8.2.2 Compound Weighing and Dissolution

8.2.3 ADME Screening

8.2.4 Other Drug Discovery Applications

8.3 Genomics

8.3.1 Genotyping

8.3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.3.4 DNA/RNA Purification

8.3.5 Other Genomics Applications

8.4 Clinical Diagnostics

8.4.1 Sample Preparation

8.4.2 Elisa

8.4.3 Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications

8.5 Proteomics

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3 Research Institutes

9.4 Academic Institutes

9.5 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

9.6 Other End Users



10 Americas' Liquid Handling System Market



11 Europe's Liquid Handling System Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Liquid Handling System Market



13 APAC's Liquid Handling System Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



