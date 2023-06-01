[Today's Chemical Industry News] Biopolymer Coatings Market Size & Share to Surpass $1661.70 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research 

WASHINGTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biopolymer Coatings Market is valued at USD 1116.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1661.70 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The Biopolymer Coatings Market is one of the fastest-growing markets economically, and consistent expansion is expected in the forecast period. Regardless of the industry's difficulties, various factors could influence its growth. This report evaluates current trends and future developments to provide a comprehensive industry view. It also includes information on the major industry players and their expansion initiatives.

The research examines worldwide producers and suppliers in-depth, as well as their recent state and future possibilities. It also discusses the global drivers of demand for biopolymer coatings in-depth, such as increased investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Biopolymer Coatings Market growth over the forecast period. One of the vital factors influencing the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly items as people become more conscious of environmental concerns and the harm that non-biodegradable materials may cause to the environment. As an alternative to traditional coatings, which are frequently made from fossil fuels, biopolymer coatings provide a sustainable and biodegradable solution. As a result, there is now increase in demand for biopolymer coatings from various sectors, including the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

We forecast that the textile and packaging segment will account for more than 48% of total sales by 2030. Because biopolymer coatings, such as chitosan and cellulose derivatives, have qualities such as antibacterial, water repellency, and flame retardancy, they are appropriate for usage in textile applications such as apparel, home furnishings, and medical textiles. Furthermore, biopolymer coatings are sourced from natural sources and have various advantages over typical petroleum-based coatings, such as biodegradability, compostability, and a lower carbon footprint, making them a sustainable and eco-friendly packaging option.

North America leads the biopolymer coatings industry. This can be linked to rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions, growing worries about plastic waste, and the growing popularity of bio-based and renewable materials. Furthermore, the presence of key competitors and considerable expenditures in research and development activities are supporting the growth of the North American biopolymer coatings market.

Market Dynamics

Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions to Drive the Market:

Starch, cellulose, and chitosan are biopolymers that are renewable, compostable, and biodegradable, making them a more ecologically friendly alternative to typical petroleum-based coatings. Furthermore, growing awareness of the harmful impact of plastic on the environment, as well as government restrictions, are driving up demand for biopolymer coatings. The biopolymer coatings market is being driven by the food and beverage sector, which is searching for more sustainable packaging choices for its products. The development of biopolymer coatings with better characteristics, high resilience, and longer shelf-life, for example, is also contributing to the growth of the biopolymer coatings market.

Increasing Adoption of Biopolymer Coatings in The Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries to Promote Market Growth:

The growing use of biopolymer coatings in the medical and pharmaceutical industries has greatly boosted the biopolymer coatings industry. Biopolymers are a more biocompatible and safer alternative to standard coating materials, lowering the likelihood of adverse responses and enabling shorter healing periods. These features leads the usage of biopolymer coatings in various sectors, including medical implants, medication delivery systems, and diagnostic equipment, fueling market growth. Furthermore, the increased demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions has bolstered the market for biopolymer coatings.

Top Players in the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

DowDupont Inc.

Arkema S.A.

NatureWorks LLC

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Futerro S.A.

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Danimer Scientific

Novamont SpA

Top Trends in the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market

One trend projected by Vantage Market Research (VMR) in the biopolymer coatings market is the growing demand for biopolymer coatings in the food and beverage industry. Due to the growing concern about food safety and hygiene, biopolymer coatings offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution to prevent contamination and extend the shelf life of food. In addition, the rising trend of plant-based and vegan diets is likely to increase the demand for biopolymer coatings derived from renewable natural resources.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the biopolymer coatings market is the shift towards biodegradable and renewable biopolymers.

Top Report Findings

Based on Type, the biopolymer coatings market is segmented, including protein-based, polysaccharide-based, and lipid-based coatings. Polysaccharide-based coatings are the leading class in this segment due to their excellent barrier properties and biocompatibility. Also, it has wide application in the food industry because they are derived from natural materials and are biodegradable.

Based on Application, the biopolymer coatings market is segmented, including food packaging, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and textiles. Food packaging is the dominant category in this segment as the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options increases. Biopolymer coatings offer excellent protective properties, extend shelf life and reduce food waste.

Top 10 Players Generate More Than 58% of the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Revenue.

According to the analysis, the top three companies in the biopolymer coatings market are BASF SE, Arkema S.A., and Corbion NV. These companies are likely to gain from expanding demand for their services and increased investment in new technologies to improve their offerings. DowDupont Inc., NatureWorks LLC, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Futerro SA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Danimer Scientific, and Novamont SpA are among the other key competitors. According to a recent analysis issued by Vantage Market Research, the top ten firms generate more than 58% of the market's revenue.

Polysaccharides Category in the Biopolymer Coatings Market to Generate Over 45% Revenue

Vantage Market Research analyzed the market for biopolymer coatings to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on type, the biopolymer coatings market is categorized into: Proteins, Polysaccharides, Lipids, and others.

We project that by 2030, the market for Polysaccharides will count for more than 45% of total sales because they are abundant, renewable, and environmentally friendly. Polysaccharides are derived from natural sources such as starch, cellulose, chitin, and alginate, which are readily available in the form of agricultural waste, marine biomass, and microbial cultures. Polysaccharides are biodegradable, non-toxic, and safe for human consumption. They have excellent film-forming properties, good water and oxygen barriers, and compatibility with foods and drugs. Polysaccharide coatings are widely used in packaging, food processing, and drug delivery. Therefore, the demand for polysaccharide coatings is increasing due to the rising awareness of environmental sustainability, health, and safety.

On the other hand, packaging is the dominant category in the application segment as the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options increases.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on Biopolymer Coatings Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Segmentation

By Type

Proteins

Polysaccharides

Lipids

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Packaging

Medical Devices

Agriculture

Textiles

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Blog: