Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The global blood purification equipment market is expected to grow from $18.93 billion in 2022 to $20.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The blood purification equipment market is expected to reach $26.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The blood purification equipment market consists of sales of dialysis machines, continuous renal replacement therapy and hemodialysis devices (CRRT), in vitro diagnostics, infusion pumps, personal protective equipment, and remote or wearable patient monitoring devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Blood purification equipment refers to hollow-fiber membrane devices used in critical care nephrology that allow blood purification (exchange of solutes) through diffusion, convection, and ultrafiltration. It filters blood by eliminating toxins and indefinitely damaged red blood cells.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the blood purification equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in blood purification equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products of blood purification equipment are portable and stationary.Portable equipment refers to equipment that can be moved from one place to another for performing the blood purification process that are used to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when patients’ mobility is limited like when they are in intensive care units.



These are used in various indications such as sepsis, renal diseases, and others, that are used by hospitals and clinics, dialysis centres, and others.



The surge in the prevalence of metabolic and immune disorders is expected to propel the growth of the blood purification equipment market going forward.An autoimmune disorder or immune disorder refers to a disorder caused by the body’s own immune system when it attacks and destroys healthy body tissues like kidneys and others.



A metabolic disorder refers to a disorder caused when abnormal chemical reactions disrupt the body’s natural metabolism.Metabolic diseases like insulin resistance, obesity, and hypertension foster the development of acute kidney injury, diabetes, chronic kidney injury, and others that require filtration of the blood by artificial equipment when there is a rapid loss of kidney function.



For instance, in January 2022, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of national diabetes associations, in 2021, global diabetes prevalence in 20-79-year-old was 536.6 million and was expected to increase by 12.2% (783.2 million) by 2045. Therefore, the surge in the prevalence of metabolic and immune disorders is driving the growth of the blood purification equipment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the blood purification equipment market.Major companies operating in the blood purification equipment market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, Medtronic plc, an Ireland-based medical technology company, launched Carpediem, an emergency dialysis machine for pediatrics.Carpediem is used for hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy in acute kidney injury patients or fluid-overloaded patients.



It provides patients weighing between 2.5 and 10 kilograms with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), which addresses a major challenge.



In September 2022, W.L.



Gore & Associates, Inc., a US-based company that manufactures products derived from fluoropolymers, acquired InnAVasc Medical, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Gore adds graft technology to Gore’s dialysis access solutions. The InnAVasc device with graft circuits allows for safe, easy, reproducible, and durable access to dialysis treatment for patients. InnAVasc Medical Inc. is a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company that designs and develops products for vascular access for hemodialysis.



The countries covered in the blood purification equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The blood purification equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides blood purification equipment market statistics, including blood purification equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a blood purification equipment market share, detailed blood purification equipment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the blood purification equipment industry. This blood purification equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

