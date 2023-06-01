Global Industrial Gloves Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.61%

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Gloves Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Material Type, and By Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Gloves Market was valued at USD 8.9 billion by 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 9.61% from 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

3M Corporation

Ansell Ltd.

Holding Towa Corporation

Semperit A.G. Holding

Honeywell Safety Products

Showa Group

E.I. DuPont De Nemours

Company

MSA Safety

Riverstone Holdings Limited

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Industrial gloves are personal protective equipment which are worn during work projects. These are protective wear that protects the skin from severe heat, sharp metals, and harmful environments. Industrial gloves are designed to provide comfort to the person who is wearing it and do not obstruct the efficiency and competence of the person. Industrial gloves are very useful for manufacturing, chemical, and assembling plants, and many medical institutes.



Market Drivers



High demand for superior performance and comfort are the key driving factors that are expected to drive the global industrial gloves market. Further, rising healthcare and food processing industries will propel the market growth.



Moreover, industrial gloves are cut resistant that have a long working life and offer firm grip. These factors will significantly fuel the market growth. Additionally, rising awareness regarding health and safety measures that are associated with patient treatment and emergency response incidents are projected to boost the market growth.



Market Restraints



Somehow, lack of awareness regarding usage of industrial gloves in developing countries is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global industrial gloves market in forecast period. Also, availability of local and inexpensive products will obstruct the market growth further.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Disposable Gloves

Reusable Gloves

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Nitrile

Rubber

Neoprene

Vinyl

By Application

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

