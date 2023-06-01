Bus Chassis Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 2.3 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global bus chassis market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2031. Popularity of different types of buses as a safe, reliable, and efficient mode of transportation is fueling the bus chassis market.



Immense advancement in the engineering of buses leading to the advent of electric buses is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities. Furthermore, increase in adoption of electric buses for sustainable transportation to reduce emissions and promote eco-friendly mobility, is driving the bus chassis market development.

Technological innovations to improve fuel efficiency, passenger safety & comfort, and integrate smart features is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for players. Therefore, manufacturers are engaging in R&D activities to stay at the forefront of innovation and increase their market share.

Bus chassis are designed for different types of bus bodies, such as intercity buses, city buses, school buses, coach buses, or specialized buses for specific purposes such as tourist sightseeing or airport shuttles.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 240 Pages Market Segmentation Bus Type, Chassis Frame, Chassis Material, Technology, Bus Axle, End-use, Seating Capacity, Propulsion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Alexander Dennis Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Gillig LLC, Hino Motors, Ltd., Iveco S.p.A, King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., MAN Truck & Bus AG, New Flyer Industries Inc., Scania AB, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., Volvo Group, Yutong Group, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Adoption of Electric Buses – Electric buses are increasingly gaining traction since the past few years, which in turn propels market expansion. Significant advantages of electric buses to produce zero tailpipe emissions, thus accounting for their growing popularity as a greener and cleaner alternative to traditional diesel buses fuels market statistics.

Advancements in battery technology have led to significant improvement in the performance and range of electric buses. Advanced electric bus chassis can fit large battery packs that provide increased driving range and fast charging times. This has helped to address the limited range drawback of electric buses, thereby enabling them to operate long distances without compromising on operational efficiency.

This is attracting bus operators and transit agencies to invest in electric buses as a viable and sustainable solution for their transportation needs. Consistent innovation in battery technology is anticipated to fuel market demand in the next few years.

Government Support for Deployment of Electric Buses – Governments across the world are increasingly promoting the switch to electric buses for their low carbon footprint and eco-friendly mobility attributes. Governments are making investments to create the infrastructure for deployment of electric buses to support the growing importance of sustainable and efficient public transportation systems. They are also offering financial incentives, grants, and subsidies, which is attracting bus operators and transit agencies to switch to electric buses. This in turn is fueling market expansion.

Growth Drivers

Rise in urbanization, increase in demand for public transportation, and growing popularity of buses as an efficient and reliable transportation solution is fueling the bus chassis market





Increase in demand for sustainable transportation solutions leading to growth in adoption of eco-friendly mobility is augmenting market growth



Regional Landscape

The market in Asia Pacific witnessed significant growth in the past few years and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and surge in demand for public transportation is driving the development of efficient bus transportation systems in the region.

Rise in economic prosperity in the region has led to surge in consumer spending and increase in demand for transportation services. This is driving bus operators and transportation companies to expand their fleets, which in turn is fueling bus chassis market demand.

Key role of governments in developing sustainable transportation, such as the adoption of electric buses, are driving the electric and hybrid bus chassis market size in Asia Pacific. The continued increase in demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions indicates that the regional industry is poised for continued expansion.

Competitive Analysis

Competition in the bus chassis market is intense, with the presence of several key players. According to recent bus chassis market trends, players are focused on adopting strategies pertaining to sustainability, collaborations, technological innovation, regional focus, customization, aftersales support, and market diversification.

Customization and flexibility in chassis would enable players to meet diverse customer needs and build strong relationships with bus operators and bus body builders. Focus on region-specific requirements would help players understand and meet specific demands, while extensive aftersales support would ensure customer satisfaction.

Key players operating in the bus chassis market are Alexander Dennis Limited, BYD Company Limited, Gillig LLC, Iveco S.p.A, MAN Truck & Bus AG, Scania AB, Volvo Group, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd., Ashok Leyland Limited, Daimler AG, Hino Motors Ltd., King Long United Automotive industry Co. Ltd., New Flyer Industries Inc., and Yutong Group.

The bus chassis market is segmented as follows;

Bus Chassis Market, by Bus Type

Coach/Motor Coach

School Bus

Shuttle Bus

Minibus

Mini Coach

Double-decker Bus

Low-floor Bus

Articulated Bus

Others



Bus Chassis Market, by Chassis Frame

Ladder Frame Chassis

Monocoque Chassis Semi-monocoque Chassis Fully monocoque Chassis

Modular Chassis

Integral Chassis

Others



Bus Chassis Market, by Chassis Material

Aluminum Alloys

Steel Mild Steel HSS Steel Others

Other Metal Alloys

Others



Bus Chassis Market, by Technology

Conventional Chassis Mechanical Chassis Pneumatic Chassis Hydraulic Chassis



Advanced Chassis Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Integrated Chassis Telematics-enabled Chassis Driver Assistance Systems Equipped Chassis



Bus Chassis Market, by Bus Axle

Single Axle

Multi-axle

Bus Chassis Market, by End-use

Public Transportation City Transit Systems State and Interstate Transit Systems

Private Transportation Corporate Transport School/College Buses Tourism and Travel Companies Others



Bus Chassis Market, by Seating Capacity

Small Bus (Less than 20 seats)

Medium Bus (20 Seats – 40 Seats)

Large Bus (More than 40 seats)



Bus Chassis Market, by Propulsion

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid



Bus Chassis Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



