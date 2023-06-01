Teleflex Awarded Agreements with Premier, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it was awarded two group purchasing agreements with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1st, 2023, the new agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Teleflex’s Central Venous and Arterial Vascular Access products. Premier has awarded Teleflex a national agreement for Hemodynamic Monitoring Products and Accessories, a national agreement for Central Venous Access, a Sole Source for AscenDrive Central Venous Access, and a Sole Source for SURPASS Central Venous Access.



“Teleflex strives to deliver vascular access products that are designed to benefit both clinicians and patients, while helping to protect against vascular access related complications like infection and thrombosis,” said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “As the market leader in both Central Venous Catheters and Arterial Access Catheters1, we are pleased to continue to support Premier members with these products.”

Teleflex, through its Arrow® CVC products, has been innovating for more than four decades to help healthcare providers optimize patient outcomes, minimize the risk of central line-associated infections (CLABSI), and efficiently streamline insertion procedures2-5. The group purchasing agreements include access to Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs and Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Systems.

Antimicrobial Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs are the only broad-spectrum antimicrobial CVCs that protect against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, fungi, and demonstrate a 67-100% reduction in CLABSI2-5. Combined with antimicrobial Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs, Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Systems are designed to help make it easy to:



Standardize vascular access across a system

Maintain a high standard of patient care

Control costs and risks from infections6



Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Systems are designed to help clinicians comply with third-party guideline recommendations7-10, including:



CDC Category 1A &1B Recommendations

SHEA Guidelines

INS Standards of Practice

OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

References

IQVIA Data. Data based on 2022 Q4 Total Acute CVC market unit share for Teleflex. 2022. Rupp ME, Lisco SJ, Lipsett PA, et al. Effect of a Second-Generation Venous Catheter Impregnated with Chlorhexidine and Silver Sulfadiazine of Central Catheter-Related Infections. Ann Intern Medicine. 2005; 143: 570-80. Sponsored by Arrow (Teleflex). Lorente L, Lecuona M, Jimenez A, et al. Chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine-impregnated venous catheters save costs. American Journal of Infection Control. 2014; 42: 321-4. Lorente L, Lecuona M, Jimenez A, et al. Cost/benefit analysis of chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine-impregnated venous catheters for femoral access. American Journal of Infection Control. 2014; 42: 1130-2. Lorente, L, et al. Chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine-impregnated venous catheters are efficient even at subclavian sites without tracheostomy. American journal of infection control. 2016; 44(12): 1526-29. Zimlichman, E, et al. Abouleish, YZ, Oldfield EC, Marik PE. Comparison of central-line–associated bloodstream infections between central venous catheters lined by combined chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine versus silver ionotrophes alone: A before–after–before retrospective study. Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology (2020): 1-3. O’Grady NP, Alexander M, Burns LA, et al. Guidelines for the Prevention of Intravascular Catheter-Related Infections, 2011 (Revised 2017). 2. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2017. Buetti, N., Marschall, J., Drees, M., Fakih, M., Hadaway, L., Maragakis, L., Mermel, L. (2022). Strategies to prevent central line-associated bloodstream infections in acute-care hospitals: 2022 Update. Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, 1-17. doi:10.1017/ice.2022.87. Gorski, Lisa A., et al. "Infusion therapy standards of practice." Journal of Infusion Nursing, 44.1S (2021): S1-S224. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Regulations (Standards – 29 CFR). Part 1910.1030: Bloodborne pathogens. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Web site. https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030. Accessed on February 12, 2020.

Rx only

Contraindication: The Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVC is contraindicated for patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine and/or sulfa drugs.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Arrowg+ard Blue Plus, Deknatel, ErgoPack, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

© 2023 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-008941

Contact:

Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development