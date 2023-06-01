Global Truffles Market is Primed to Surpass a Revenue of US$ 906.3 Million at a CAGR of 8.9% by forecast 2033 end | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) thorough analysis of the global truffle market indicates that the market is valued at US$ 378.7 million in 2023, and is poised to witness impressive growth in the foreseeable future.



The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the projection period, reaching a market value of US$ 906.3 million by 2033.

A variety of final products are benefited from the distinct flavor and aroma that truffles add.

Truffle can smell nutty, oaky, earthy, and sweet with stinging salty overtones reminiscent of black olives. The truffle flavor is difficult to describe in general but has the earthiness and meaty/musky/gamy flavor of mushrooms.

Due to the distinctive aromatic properties of truffles, it is frequently preferred in the culinary sector as a finishing oil. It can also be drizzled over several recipes, which adds redolence. This is a key growth factor since it increases the food's appeal to consumers and gives it an aromatic flavor.

Truffle has several health wellness properties which will show lucrative opportunities in different end-use industries. For instance, Emerging evidence from test-tube studies suggests that truffles may hold potent anti-cancer properties.

According to s research, truffles may assist to reduce the high level of inflammation and thus, can boost general health and immunity. Certain chemicals found in black and white species of truffles can inhibit the activity of specific enzymes involved in the inflammatory process, according to a test tube investigation.

In other test-tube studies, truffles were found to help in fighting free radical production, lowering the risk of cell damage and inflammation. More research is still needed to determine how and what amounts of truffles can affect the inflammatory levels in humans.

Key Takeaways from this Report:

The global truffles market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 906.3 million with a CAGR of 8.9 % by 2033.

with a CAGR of % by 2033. The United States is projected to have the utmost market valuation of US$ 202.4 million by 2023.

by 2023. In End-use applications, the B2B segment will likely remain a market leader and reach a projected value of US$ 553 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 101.4 million through the forecast period.

through the forecast period. Based on nature, the conventional segment is anticipated to dominate the market, growing at 8.5% CAGR and reaching US$ 366.1 million by 2033.

and reaching by 2033. India is estimated to have a value CAGR of 12.8% during the prediction period.

"To capitalize on growing consumer interest in truffles, businesses in the truffle market need to consider investing in sustainable cultivation practices. Marketing efforts can be focused on promoting truffles as food sources with medical benefits to increase sales potential for suppliers," – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Natura Tartufi, La Maison Plantin, The Truffles Co. d.o.o., Truffles Northwest, Black Boar Truffle, LLC, Ramelli Corporation, Wiltshire Truffles Limited, The Truffle & Wine Co., Passione Toscana, Arotz Foods, S.A., Katankura, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Tartufi Morra, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, and others are the few leading players operating in the market.

The truffles market is highly competitive with a few key players dominating the industry. These players are focused on innovation, product differentiation, and expanding their distribution channels to gain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of both regional and global players, each with its unique strengths and weaknesses.

For instance,

In 2023, Traub Capital Partners (TCP), a private equity firm based in the United States, invested in truffle producer Sabatino Tartufi. Sabatino announced to use the capital to improve its facilities and infrastructure, as well as to improve distribution and brand awareness.

In March 2021, Ilsar Truffles, an Israeli startup using cutting-edge biological technology to grow premium black winter truffles, raised US$ 5 million in a recent financing round led by AP Partners' private equity fund. This investment is expected to support the company's expansion plans and strengthen its position in the competitive truffle market.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

The Truffles market is segmented based on product type (white truffle, summer truffle, black or Perigord truffle, Oregon black truffle, burgundy truffle, Oregon white truffle), nature (organic and conventional), form (processed and fresh) end-use application (B2B and B2C/indirect) & region.

Market Outlook by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Black or Perigord truffle (Tuber melanosporum)

Summer truffle (Tuber aestivum var. aestivum)

White truffle (Tuber magnatum)

Oregon Black Truffle (Leucangium carthusianum)

Oregon White Truffle (Tuber oregonense)

Burgundy truffle (Tuber aestivum var. uncinatum)

Others



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Fresh

Processed Dried Oil Frozen Canned Others





By End-use Application:

B2B Food Processing Industries Food Service Restaurants Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

B2C/Indirect Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Discounters Other Retailers Online Retailing





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Market Outlook

3.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ million) and Volume (KG) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

3.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ million) and Volume (KG) Analysis, 2023 to 2033

3.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

3.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

4.1.2. Demand Side drivers

4.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunity

4.4. Market trends By Region

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.6. Regulations and Policies

5. Global Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

5.1.1. Manufacturer-Level Pricing

5.1.2. Distributor Level Pricing

5.2. Price Point Assessment By Product Type

5.3. Price Forecast till 2032

