Global Automated Border Control Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.3%

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Border Control Market by Hardware (Document Authentication System, Biometric Verification System (Facial & Iris Recognition)), Software, Solution Type (Automated Boarding E-gates, Security Checkpoint E-gates, Kiosks) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated border control market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 3.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

AtoS SE

Dormakaba

Gunnebo

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA

Indra Sistemas

Morpho Dys

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Secunet Security Networks

SITA

Thales Group

Vision-Box

BioLink Solutions

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

IER SAS

International Security Technology

M2SYS Technology

Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH

Muhlbauer Holding

Securiport

Veridos GmbH

Zetes

The key factors driving the automated border control market growth are the growing travel and tourism industry owing to the increase in international passenger traffic and rising security concerns across all modes of transport.

ABC Kiosks segment to hold considerable growth rate from 2023-2028

Automated border control (ABC) kiosks are self-service systems that scan passengers' travel documents and answer their security-related queries, thus optimizing the recognition system's performance at border crossing points (BCPs). The demand for ABC kiosks is rising rapidly as these systems provide ease in verifying travel documents and authenticating travelers' identities across all modes of transport.

Software segment holds the considerable share of automated border control during the forecast period

Software in the automated border control system processes and analyses biometric data captured from travelers, such as facial images, fingerprints, or iris scans. It applies an algorithm to extract and compare unique biometric features, enabling identity verification and matching against databases of known individuals or watchlists.

Based on the processed data and watchlist matching results, the software component enables real-time decision-making at the border. The demand for software components in the automated border control system is expected to increase owing to the growing need for more sophisticated identity verification and security measures.

Airports segment holds the largest share of automated border control market in 2022

The airports segment dominated the automated border control market in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Implementing automated border control systems at airports helps the authorities streamline processes and minimize the need for manual intervention.

This can result in optimizing staff allocation and potentially decrease the number of personnel required for traditional passport control. Additionally, the number of air travelers has been steadily increasing over the years, and this trend is expected to continue. Automated border control systems offer a scalable solution to handle the growing passenger volumes without compromising security or efficiency. All these factors are responsible for the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest market growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest CAGR of the global automated border control market from 2023-2028. The automated border control market in APAC is gaining pace in the last few years. The major factor driving the growth of the automated border control market in APAC is the growing tourism industry.

The rise in international travel, both for business and tourism purposes, has put pressure on border control authorities to process a large number of travelers efficiently while maintaining stringent security measures. Automated border control systems offer a solution to address this challenge.

By implementing technologies such as biometric verification, document authentication, and self-service kiosks, these systems expedite the immigration process, reduce waiting times, and enhance overall border management efficiency. They provide a seamless and convenient experience for travelers while ensuring accurate identity verification and screening for security purposes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Ecosystem

5.5. Pricing Analysis

5.5.1. Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, By Solution Type

5.5.2. Average Selling Price Trend

5.6. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.7. Technology Analysis

5.8. Porter Five Force Analysis

5.9. Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.10. Case Study Analysis

5.11. Trade Analysis

5.12. Patent Analysis

5.13. Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14. Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Automated Border Control Market, By Border Crossing Procedures Type (Qualitative Data)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. One-step Process

6.3. Integrated Two-step Process

6.4. Segregated Two-step Process

7 Automated Border Control Market, By Solution Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. ABC E-Gates

7.2.1. Automated boarding E-Gates

7.2.2. Security checkpoint E-Gates

7.3. ABC Kiosks

8 Automated Border Control Market, By Component

9 Automated Border Control Market, by Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kqjoi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment