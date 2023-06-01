DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2023£36.41m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2023£36.41m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):48,406,207
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 May 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*75.21p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*75.21p
  
Ordinary share price 65.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(13.58%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/05/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.61%
2Centaur Media Plc8.83%
3Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.04%
4Cash and other net current assets8.02%
5Hargreaves Services Plc 7.61%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.31%
7Synectics Plc5.54%
8Inspecs Group plc5.18%
9National World Plc5.18%
10Volex Plc5.03%
11Journeo plc4.78%
12Equals Group Plc4.75%
13DigitalBox plc4.10%
14OnTheMarket plc4.03%
15Fireangel Safety Technology Plc3.58%
16Theworks.co.uk Plc2.56%
17Tactus Holdings Limited2.09%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.55%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.21%
 Total100.00%