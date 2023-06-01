DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2023
|£36.41m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2023
|£36.41m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|48,406,207
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 May 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|75.21p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|75.21p
|Ordinary share price
|65.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(13.58%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/05/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.61%
|2
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.83%
|3
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.04%
|4
|Cash and other net current assets
|8.02%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.61%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.31%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|5.54%
|8
|Inspecs Group plc
|5.18%
|9
|National World Plc
|5.18%
|10
|Volex Plc
|5.03%
|11
|Journeo plc
|4.78%
|12
|Equals Group Plc
|4.75%
|13
|DigitalBox plc
|4.10%
|14
|OnTheMarket plc
|4.03%
|15
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|3.58%
|16
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.56%
|17
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.09%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.55%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.21%
|Total
|100.00%