DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2023 £36.41m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2023 £36.41m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 48,406,207

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 May 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 75.21p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 75.21p

Ordinary share price 65.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.58%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/05/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.61%

2 Centaur Media Plc 8.83%

3 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.04%

4 Cash and other net current assets 8.02%

5 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.61%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.31%

7 Synectics Plc 5.54%

8 Inspecs Group plc 5.18%

9 National World Plc 5.18%

10 Volex Plc 5.03%

11 Journeo plc 4.78%

12 Equals Group Plc 4.75%

13 DigitalBox plc 4.10%

14 OnTheMarket plc 4.03%

15 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 3.58%

16 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.56%

17 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.09%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.55%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.21%