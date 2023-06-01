Bulimia Nervosa Market is to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent reaching USD 713.03 Mn by 2029

Pune, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “ Bulimia Nervosa Market “. The Bulimia Nervosa market size was valued at USD 503.37 Mn in 2022. The total Bulimia Nervosa Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 713.03 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 503.37 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 713.03 Mn. CAGR 5.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered Type of Disorder, Drug Class, Route of Administration, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Bulimia Nervosa Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Bulimia Nervosa Market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry. Key highlights of the report include the market size and the growth rate. Insights of the report covers the drivers, restraints, challenges & opportunities for Bulimia Nervosa market growth. A detailed PESTEL analysis is also included in the report. The report covers a thorough regional analysis of the industry at local, regional and global level. Segment wise market share estimation & Industry potential is also covered. The Bulimia Nervosa was analysed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants & existing players in Bulimia Nervosa were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Bulimia Nervosa Market size

Bulimia Nervosa Market Overview

The Bulimia Nervosa market refers to the healthcare industry segment focused on diagnosing, treating, and managing bulimia nervosa. The Bulimia Nervosa market is primarily driven by the increasing cases of bulimia nervosa, The growing awareness & understanding of mental health issues, along with improved diagnostic techniques, have led to more preside identification and reporting of bulimia nervosa cases. The development of innovative therapeutic interventions and pharmaceuticals tailored specifically for bulimia nervosa is contributing to the further growth of the industry.

Increase Disease Prevalence Driving Bulimia Nervosa Market Growth

Bulimia nervosa is a disorder involving recurring episodes of binge eating with compensatory behaviors like self-induced vomiting or excessive exercise for preventing weight gain. The prevalence of bulimia nervosa is rising worldwide. In response to growing demand, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, & researchers are developing novel methods for the early detection & treatment of bulimia nervosa, which is fueling the market's growth. Multiple treatment approaches, including therapy , medication management & nutritional counseling, and medication management, are being adopted to manage the complex nature of the disorder for improved patient outcomes. The increased focus on early intervention, comprehensive treatment approaches, and efforts to raise awareness and reduce stigma are all contributing to improved patient outcomes and the expansion of the industry.

North America region is expected to fuel the Bulimia Nervosa Market growth

North America region is dominating the bulimia nervosa market by region in 2022. North America has a strong focus on mental health awareness and support systems, which facilitate early intervention and treatment for individuals with bulimia nervosa. This proactive approach drives the market growth by addressing the needs of affected individuals and promoting their overall well-being. The availability of a wide range of treatment options, including therapy, counselling, and medication, further contributes to the dominant position of North America in the Bulimia Nervosa market. The region's research and development activities in the field of eating disorders and its collaborations between healthcare institutions, academia, and pharmaceutical companies also drive market growth. The region's efforts in raising awareness, improving access to treatment, and addressing the stigma associated with eating disorders are driving the industry’s potential.

Bulimia Nervosa Market Segmentation

Based on route of administration, oral segment to dominate the Bulimia Nervosa Market over the forecast period

Based on route of administration, bulimia nervosa market is segmented into oral parental others. Oral segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022. Oral administration involves taking medications in the form of pills, capsules, or liquids that are ingested through the mouth. This route of administration is widely preferred due to its convenience, ease of use, and patient compliance. Oral medications offer several advantages for the treatment of Bulimia Nervosa. They are readily available, can be self-administered by patients, and do not require specialized medical assistance or equipment. This makes oral administration a practical choice for individuals managing their condition outside of a healthcare facility.

By Disorder Type

Purging

Non-purging

Based on the type of disorder, the purging type segment to dominate the Bulimia Nervosa Market over the forecast period

The Bulimia Nervosa market is segmented based on the type of disorder into Purging and Nonpurging. The purging type segment dominated the market in 2022. Individuals with the Purging type of bulimia nervosa seek medical intervention more frequently due to the potential health risks associated with their compensatory behaviours. The adverse effects on the digestive system, electrolyte imbalances, dental problems, and other complications often prompt individuals to seek professional help and treatment. This is driving segment growth. The Purging type is quite easily recognized by individuals as the behavior of self-induced vomiting or excessive exercise can be more noticeable compared to non-purging behaviours. This is resulting in a higher potential for the purging type segment.

By Drug Class

Antidepressant

Anticonvulsant

Others



Based on drug class, antidepressants segment to dominate the Bulimia Nervosa Market over the forecast period

Based on drug class bulimia nervosa market segment into antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and other medications. The antidepressants segment dominated the market in 2022. The dominance of antidepressants in the Bulimia Nervosa market can be attributed to their established efficacy and widespread use in the treatment of this eating disorder Antidepressants are commonly used in the treatment of bulimia nervosa, as they help regulate mood, reduce binge eating episodes, and address associated psychological symptoms such as depression and anxiety. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are among the commonly prescribed antidepressants for bulimia nervosa.

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

By End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Specialty Centers

Other

Bulimia Nervosa Market Key Players Include:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VIVUS Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Apotex Inc.

Somerset Therapeutics, LLC

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceutical LLC.

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LTD

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd is a leading global pharmaceutical company. The company primarily operates in the Bulimia Nervosa market. Takeda focused on improving the lives of patients and advancing healthcare through innovative medicines & therapies.

SUNOVION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pharmaceutical company operating in various therapeutic areas, including the Bulimia Nervosa market. The company is focused on developing innovative and effective treatment options to cater to the complex needs of patients suffering from Bulimia Nervosa.

Key questions answered in the Bulimia Nervosa Market are:

What is Bulimia Nervosas?

What was the Bulimia Nervosa market size in 2022?

What is the expected Bulimia Nervosa market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Bulimia Nervosa Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Bulimia Nervosa market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Bulimia Nervosa market growth?

Which segment dominated the Bulimia Nervosa market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Bulimia Nervosa market?

Which region held the largest share in the Bulimia Nervosa market?

Who are the key players in the Bulimia Nervosa market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Product Type, End User, region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type of disorder, drug class, route of administration & End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.