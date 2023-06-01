Asia-Pacific Vaccine Packaging Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - SCHOTT, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group, Amcor, SGD Pharma, WestRock, Corning

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Vaccine Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC vaccine packaging market was valued at $695.54 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,149.38 million in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.73%, during the study period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the vaccine packaging market in APAC. The revenue generated from the sale of vaccine packaging materials and products are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the APAC vaccine packaging, including the APAC vaccine packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present vaccine packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in APAC. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, China dominated the vaccine packaging market with the highest revenue share of 30.98%, followed by Japan with 26.03% and then India with 22.73%.

The vaccine packaging market in APAC is witnessing significant growth due to increasing research and development (R&D) activities owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases, the presence of leading vaccine players, well-developed infrastructure, high investments in drug development, and growing government initiatives.

Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 71% in the APAC vaccine packaging market attributable to the growing demand for vials, ampoules, and syringes with the increasing demand for vaccines. - Based on primary packaging type, the vials packaging segment accounted for a 38.07% market share in the APAC vaccine packaging market and dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for vaccine products.

Based on material type, the glass segment accounts for a 44.09% APAC vaccine packaging market share that can be attributed to its external barrier properties and its highest demand in primary packaging.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 47% in the APAC vaccine packaging market which is owing to the rise in communicable or infectious diseases, the growing aging population, the growing demand for vaccines, innovations in vaccine development are some of the major factors driving the vaccine packaging industry.

SCHOTT, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group, Amcor, SGD Pharma, WestRock, Corning Incorporation, and Others are the leading players in the APAC vaccine Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

VENDORS LIST

SCHOTT

Gerresheimer AG

Stevanato Group

SGD Pharma

Amcor

WestRock Pharmaceuticals

Panasonic Health Corporation

Aptar Group

Cognex

Corning International

Airnov

BD

Bilcare

Borosil

CCL

DWK Life Sciences

Meghmani

Comar

Nipro

Meg

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $695.54 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1149.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Vaccine Packaging Market Overview



Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Chapter - 2: Vaccine Packaging Market



APAC: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging (2022-2028; $Millions)

Chapter 3: Vaccine Packaging Market Segmentation Data



APAC: Projected Revenue by Packaging level (2022-2028; $Millions)

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

APAC: Projected Revenue by Packaging type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Vials Packaging

Ampoules Packaging

Syringes

Others

APAC: Projected Revenue by Material type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Glass

Plastic

Others

APAC: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Facilities

Others

Chapter 4: Key Countries Overview



China: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Japan: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

India: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

South Korea: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Australia: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Chapter 5: Vaccine Packaging Market Prospects & Opportunities



Vaccine Packaging Market Drivers

Vaccine Packaging Market Trends

Vaccine Packaging Market Constraints

Chapter 6: Vaccine Packaging Industry Overview



Vaccine Packaging - Competitive Landscape

Vaccine Packaging - Key Players

Vaccine Packaging - Key Company Profiles

Vaccine Packaging - Key Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 7: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0zzek

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment