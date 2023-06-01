Metal Fencing Market is to reach USD 13.74 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.2 percent over the forecast period

Pune, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Metal Fencing Market ”. The Metal Fencing Market size was valued at USD 10.3 Billion in 2022. The total Metal Fencing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 13.74 Billion during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 10.3 Billion Market Size in 2029 USD 13.74 Billion CAGR 4.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 249 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Product Type, Metal, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Metal Fencing Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Metal Fencing Market. The Metal Fencing Market is segmented By Product Type, Metal, and Application. The Metal Fencing Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Metal Fencing Market industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Metal Fencing Market by country, regional and global presence. The Metal Fencing Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new Metal Fencing Market entrants were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Metal Fencing Market report.

Metal Fencing Market Overview

Fencing is the technique of enclosing a property to ensure its safety and security against unauthorized individual activities. Metal fences are among the most common options homeowners decide on due to their durability, protection characteristics, and affordability. With a metal fence, it safeguards homes without any problem despite the wood fence it is a prominent opponent for metal fences. Wood hasn’t proven enough to be more resistant or to have the best quality metal fences. A metal fence is a fantastic option for fencing material. Versatile, durable, corrosion and weather resistant, recyclable , and affordable.

Rising Demand for the construction industry drives the Metal Fencing Market

Increasing urbanization and growth in the construction industry are driving the demand for metal fencing. The need for residential, commercial, and industrial fencing solutions is on the rise due to the growing population and infrastructure development demand for decorative and ornamental fences is increasing. Metal fencing is available in a wide range of designs, patterns, and colors, which is driving its adoption in the residential and commercial sectors. A significant upsurge has been observed in the global fencing market as a result of a growing economy and middle-class populations, a rise in demand for security and protection and an increasing consumer interest in home remodeling and home decor. Many people are attempting to build their own homes because of the fast-rising cost of buying buildings as well as the materials used in the process. The need for fencing for new projects is expected to rise in the forecast period as a result increase in the number of new structures.

North America is expected to hold a significant growth of the Metal Fencing Market over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the global Metal Fencing Market thanks to the increasing adoption of metal fencing in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America held the largest share of more than 36.4% of the global fencing market in 2022. The growth of construction activities such as building and residential sectors across North American countries fuels the market in the region. The production of metal fencing in huge amounts through key players and investment in research and development is a responsible factor for the Metal Fencing Market growth.

Metal Fencing Market segments

By Product type

• Ornamental

• Chain link

• Others

Based on product type, segments are categorized into ornamental, chain link, and others. Among the various types of metal fencing, ornamental fencing is the largest segment holding the largest share about 40% of the global market share in 2022. This segment includes metal fences that are designed for their aesthetic appeal and are commonly used in residential settings. top. Ornamental metal fencing is expected to witness significant growth due to its ability to provide security along with its aesthetic appeal.

By Metal

• Steel

• Aluminium

• Wrought Iron

• Chain Link

• Other Metals

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Based on application, segments are categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Among these segments, the residential segment dominates the market during the forecast period. The segment includes metal fencing used in residential properties for privacy, security, and aesthetic appeal. The residential sector is the largest end-use segment for metal fencing, accounting for around 50% of the global market share in 2022. Residential metal fencing is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for privacy and security in residential properties.

Metal Fencing Market Key Players include

• Ameristar Fence Products (Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA)

• Betafence (Zwevegem, Belgium)

• Bekaert (Kortrijk, Belgium)

• CertainTeed Corporation (Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA)

• Gregory Industries (Canton, Ohio, USA)

• Fortress Fence Products (Richardson, Texas, USA)

• Jerith Manufacturing Company (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA)

• Long Fence Company (Beltsville, Maryland, USA)

• Merchants Metals (Atlanta, Georgia, USA)

• Associated Materials LLC (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, USA)

• Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (Cary, North Carolina, USA)

• Poly Vinyl Creations Inc. (Lakeland, Florida, USA)

• Stephens Pipe & Steel LLC (Russell Springs, Kentucky, USA)

• Superior Concrete Products (Euless, Texas, USA)

• The Fortress Company (Grapevine, Texas, USA)

• The Home Depot Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, USA)

• Viking Fence Company (Cedar Park, Texas, USA)

• Walpole Outdoors (East Walpole, Massachusetts, USA)

• Wheatland Tube Company (Sharon, Pennsylvania, USA)

• Ametco Manufacturing Corporation (Willoughby, Ohio, USA)

• Master Halco Inc. (Dallas, Texas, USA)

• Heras Group (Oirschot, The Netherlands)

• Jacksons Fencing (Stowting Common, Kent, UK)

• Kingcats-fence Co. Ltd. (Guangzhou, China)

• Shanghai MeiLiang Metal Products Co. Ltd. (Shanghai, China)

Key questions answered in the Global Metal Fencing Market are:

What is the Metal Fencing Market?

What was the Metal Fencing Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Metal Fencing Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Metal Fencing Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Metal Fencing Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Metal Fencing Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Metal Fencing Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Metal Fencing Market?

Which region held the largest Metal Fencing Market share?

Who are the key players in the Metal Fencing Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed By Product Type, Metal, Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

