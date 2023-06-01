New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bronchitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464208/?utm_source=GNW

, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Cipla Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Viatris Inc., and Lupin Ltd.



The global bronchitis treatment market is expected to grow from $4.96 billion in 2022 to $5.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bronchitis treatment market is expected to reach $6.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The bronchitis treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing vaccines surgery, and pulmonary rehabilitation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bronchitis treatment refers to a treatment of a condition in which the bronchial tubes, which carry air to and from the lungs, become inflamed and produce an excessive amount of mucus. This treatment includes symptom-relieving medications such as bronchodilators, steroids, and antibiotics.



North America was the largest region in the bronchitis treatment market in 2022.The regions covered in bronchitis treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the bronchitis treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The bronchitis treatment is used to treat acute bronchitis and chronic bronchitis by using several types of treatment, including drugs and oxygen therapy.Acute bronchitis is a contagious viral infection that causes bronchial tube inflammation.



These are sold through various distribution channels, such as online pharmaceutical stores, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the bronchitis treatment market going forward.Respiratory diseases refer to diseases that affect the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system.



This disease can affect the upper or lower respiratory tract and can be caused by a variety of factors, including infections, allergens, irritants, and genetic predispositions.Bronchitis treatment for respiratory diseases can be used in a number of ways, depending on the root cause and severity of the condition.



Bronchitis treatment include antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and bronchodilators to open airways of respiratory organs.For instance, in November 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based intergovernmental organization, The number of respiratory disease cases reported by employers increased by around 4,000%, from 10,800 in 2019 to 428,700 in 2020, which contributed to the growth in illness cases.



The rate of respiratory illness grew from 1.1 cases per 10,000 full-time equivalent workers in 2019 to 44.0 cases in 2020.. Therefore, the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases is driving the growth of the bronchitis treatment market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the bronchitis treatment market.Major companies operating in the bronchitis treatment market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., an Israel-based pharmaceutical company, launched the first generic version of PERFOROMIST®, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution. This solution is intended to treat bronchoconstriction in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Adults with COPD can manage their symptoms using formoterol fumarate inhalation solution, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA). Emphysema, chronic bronchitis, or both may be present in COPD, a chronic lung illness. Only a nebulizer can be used to use formoterol fumarate inhalation solution.



In January 2022, Covis Pharma Group, a Switzerland-based specialty pharmaceutical company, acquired the respiratory portfolio of two medicines from AstraZeneca for $270 million.This transaction includes the acquisition of Eklira® and Duaklir®, which enables Covis to provide a comprehensive spectrum of best-in-class treatments for allergic rhinitis, asthma, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and highlights its capacity to collaborate with and be a preferred partner for major pharmaceutical firms.



AstraZeneca PLC is a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company and a co-developer of a vaccine against bronchiolitis.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bronchitis treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bronchitis treatment market statistics, including bronchitis treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bronchitis treatment market share, detailed bronchitis treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bronchitis treatment industry. This bronchitis treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464208/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________