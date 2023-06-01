New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464206/?utm_source=GNW

, LHC Group Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., SCA Health, SurgCenter, Healthway Medical Group, Envision Healthcare, and DaVita HealthCare.



The global ambulatory services market is expected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ambulatory services market is expected to reach $5.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The ambulatory services market includes revenues earned by entities through clinic visits, outpatient procedures, urgent care services, and other outpatient medical services provided on a fee-for-service basis.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Ambulatory services refer to the services that are provided to patients who do not require hospitalization or an extended stay.Ambulatory services offer patients greater flexibility, convenience, and cost-effectiveness compared to inpatient hospitalization.



These services include preventive care, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and other medical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory services market in 2022.The regions covered in ambulatory services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the ambulatory services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of ambulatory services are emergency departments, primary care, surgical specialties, and others which are used to provide various services, including surgical and diagnostic services.Surgical services are medical procedures that involve an incision or manipulation of body tissues to cure a medical condition.



The main types of centers included are single specialty centers and multispecialty centers. By modality types, several centers included are hospital-based ambulatory surgical centers and freestanding ambulatory surgical centers, which are used for various applications such as ophthalmology, plastic surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management, and others.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory services market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to long-term medical conditions that typically progress slowly over time and can persist for months or years.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, requires ongoing medical care and monitoring, and patients are increasingly seeking convenient and accessible ambulatory services to manage their needs. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report shared by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based National Library of Medicine, and a branch of the National Institutes of Health, by 2050, there will be 142.66 million American people who have at least one chronic condition, up from 71.522 million in 2020. This represents a 99.5% increase. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the ambulatory services market going forward.



The technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the ambulatory services market.Major companies operating in ambulatory services are focused on developing advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, HealthViewX, a US-based healthcare technology company, launched the Virtual Clinic App, a cutting-edge technology to enable online digital evaluation and management (E/M) care services.With the help of this application, clinical professionals may greatly improve patient engagement through e-visits and alter care delivery without worrying about running a virtual clinic.



With customizable software modules for patient intake, scheduling, documentation, imaging, and analytics all in a single interface, the system offers an immersive and patient-centric view of clinical procedures. The demand for extended service through virtual visits and care continuity will endure as ambulatory practices develop towards a post-COVID future.



In October 2022, UnitedHealth Group, a US-based insurance and healthcare company, acquired Change Healthcare for nearly $13 billion.This acquisition will enable UnitedHealth Group to expand its healthcare technology capabilities and offer more comprehensive ambulatory care services to patients.



Change Healthcare is a US-based healthcare technology company focused that offers clinical solutions, rev cycle solutions, and ambulatory solutions (non-acute).



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



