, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, China Resource Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited, IHH Healthcare Berhad, The University of California, and San Francisco Medical Center.



The global general medical and surgical hospitals market is expected to grow from $,3364.39 billion in 2022 to $3,625.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The general medical and surgical hospitals market is expected to reach $4,288.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The general medical and surgical hospitals market includes revenues earned by entities by providing emergency services, operating services, and clinical laboratory services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



General medical and surgical hospitals refer to healthcare facilities and services that provide a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services to patients who require medical care. These hospitals are used for providing inpatient and outpatient medical care to patients.



North America was the largest region in the general medical and surgical hospitals market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of general medical and surgical hospital services include inpatient and outpatient care.Inpatient service refers to medical treatment provided to a patient who has been admitted to a hospital or other healthcare facility and requires overnight care.



The several types of hospitals included are private hospitals, state-owned hospitals, and public and community hospitals, which offer various services such as acute care, cardiovascular care, cancer care, neurorehabilitation and psychiatry services, pathology lab, diagnostics, and imaging, obstetrics and gynaecology, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the general medical and surgical hospitals market forward.Chronic diseases are diseases that progress slowly over time and usually last 3 months or longer.



Chronic disease management programs are being implemented by healthcare organizations in order to reduce avoidable hospitalizations and adverse events by more effectively managing the health of patients with chronic conditions.As a result, general medical and surgical hospitals can benefit from chronic disease management programs by lowering healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes.



For instance, in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Foundation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of more than 230 national diabetes associations, there were approximately 537 million adult diabetic patients in the world.The number is expected to reach 643 million in 2030 and 783 million in 2045.



Additionally, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, cancer accounted for most deaths in the world. It caused 10 million deaths in 2020, which were almost one in six million. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the general medical and surgical hospital market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the general medical and surgical hospitals market.Major companies operating in the general medical and surgical hospitals market are introducing innovative technology-based products such as Remote Diagnostics and Management Platforms (RDMP) to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Mayo Clinic, a US-based academic medical center, launched the Remote Diagnostics and Management Platform (RDMP), a new technology platform that helps clinicians make faster and more accurate diagnoses.The Remote Diagnostics and Management Platform (RDMP) leverages innovative artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to assist clinical decision-making in real-time.



The RDMP gives patients the opportunity to have more control over their health and make better decisions based on information that is directly delivered to them.



In January 2022, IRA Capital, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Christus Surgical Hospital for $42 million.The acquisition represents IRA Capital’s medical office acquisition strategy, which is focused on the company’s increasing medical health capacity and enhancing the quality of services at CLSH (Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital), which delivers a significant benefit to the people of Central Louisiana.



Christus Surgical Hospital is a US-based multi-specialty surgical hospital that provides cancer care, heart care, surgery, imaging, rehabilitation, women’s health, emergency services, and senior health care.



The countries covered in the general medical and surgical hospitals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The general medical and surgical hospitals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides general medical and surgical hospitals market statistics, including general medical and surgical hospitals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a general medical and surgical hospitals market share, detailed general medical and surgical hospitals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the general medical and surgical hospitals industry. This general medical and surgical hospital market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

