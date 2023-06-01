New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Nutrients And Minerals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464158/?utm_source=GNW

The global therapeutic nutrients and minerals market is expected to grow from $66.36 billion in 2022 to $72.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The therapeutic nutrients and minerals market is expected to reach $100.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The therapeutic nutrients and minerals market consists of sales of macronutrients and micronutrients.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Therapeutic nutrients and minerals refer to vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are used to support overall health and treat specific health conditions. They are used to provide substances that are not taken in through the diet.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the therapeutic nutrients and minerals market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in therapeutic nutrients and minerals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of therapeutic nutrients and minerals are multivitamins, calcium, supplements and others.Multivitamins refer to dietary supplements that contain a combination of vitamins and minerals.



The various formulations involved are capsules, tablets, powder, liquid or gel and others that are sold by pharmacies and drug stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online channels for adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children, and infants end users.



The rising demand for immunity-boosting products is expected to propel the growth of the therapeutic nutrients and minerals market going forward.Immunity-boosting products are dietary supplements, foods, or beverages that improve or strengthen the immune system.



The immunity-boosting products contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and other natural ingredients which are used to boost the body’s natural defenses against infections and diseases. For instance, in 2020, according to The National Institutes of Health, the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research, the United States registered total sales of dietary supplements worth $55.7 billion in 2020, where the sales of supplements containing vitamins, or minerals amounted for $21.2 billion as well as multivitamin and mineral sales generated $8.0 billion. Therefore, the demand for immunity-boosting products is driving the growth of the therapeutic nutrients and minerals market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the therapeutic nutrients and minerals market.Major companies operating in the therapeutic nutrients and minerals market are introducing new technologies to develop innovative products and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Prodalim Resources Ltd., a Netherlands-based food and beverage service company, launched the Capsoil FoodTech platform. The platform features the next generation of self-emulsified powder technology to convert bioactive oil compounds, including nutritional oils, fat-soluble vitamins, and lipid-based nutrients, into easily soluble powders.



In August 2022, Balchem Corporation, a US-based specialty performance ingredients and nutrients manufacturing company acquired Bergstrom Nutrition for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Balchem Corporation aims to expand its marketplace opportunities with the addition of OptiMSM to its portfolio.



The latest range of products offers a strategic advantage in Balchem’s main focus areas for therapy, including performance and longevity. Bergstrom Nutrition is a US-based dietary nutrient and mineral supplement manufacturing company specializing in MSM (methylsulfonylmethane).



The countries covered in the therapeutic nutrients and minerals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The therapeutic nutrients and minerals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides therapeutic nutrients and minerals market statistics, including therapeutic nutrients and minerals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with therapeutic nutrients and minerals market share, detailed therapeutic nutrients and minerals market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the therapeutic nutrients and minerals industry. This therapeutic nutrients and minerals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

