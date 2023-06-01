Global Surfactants Market to Increase at a 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 96.3 Billion | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Surfactants Market is likely to increase at a value CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031 to reach a valuation of US$ 96.3 billion. According to Transparency Market Research’s report, sales of surfactants are anticipated to be valued at US$ 61.8 billion. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to a growth in the personal care industry, as well as increased awareness about personal and community hygiene.



Surfactants are employed in a variety of personal care products, including skin care, hair care, and oral care products, due to their chemical stability and gentleness on the skin. Several international organizations are promoting hygiene awareness, primarily in developing countries, with the assistance of local governments, in order to combat health risks.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), for instance, has urged nations to raise people's understanding of personal hygiene and sanitation. Since 1990, improved sanitation has become available to about 593 million people in China and 251 million people in India. As per findings, washing hands with soap at crucial times, such as after using the lavatory and before handling food, is a simple and inexpensive strategy to reduce the prevalence of diarrhea in children under the age of five by nearly 50% and lower respiratory infections by as much as 25%.

As a consequence, manufacturers are capitalizing on producing surfactants-laden personal care and hygiene products. A recent trend visible in this industry is the shift towards, bio-based surfactants. As emphasis on promoting sustainability is becoming important, consumers are seeking products devoid of any inorganic or synthetic chemicals, thus augmenting demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2022, the global surfactants market was valued at US$ 58.5 billion

The market for surfactants is anticipated to increase 1.6x from 2023 to 2031

Based on type, demand for anionic surfactants is expected to remain elevated, owing to their hydrophilic nature

By application, home care and personal care industries are likely to be primary end-users of surfactants

Global Surfactants Market: Key Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising hygiene concerns in households have majorly propelled the demand for surfactant-based products. In the post-pandemic era, awareness about personal hygiene has led to increased demand for sanitizers, surface cleaners, hand wash products, and other surfactant-based products

Preference for bio-surfactants is likely to overtake sales of traditional chemical-based surfactants. Bio-surfactants have several potential applications, such as in emulsifying agents, biocides for sulfate-reducing bacteria, and anticorrosive formulations

The expansion of the personal care industry is majorly contributing to the rising demand for surfactants. Skincare, oral care and haircare are all areas where surfactant-based solvents and products are expected to find maximum use



Global Surfactants Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for surfactants, accumulating a 37.9% revenue share in 2022. Growth in demand is ascribed to an increase in industrial activity and the presence of major manufacturing industries

North America is the second most promising region for the expansion of the surfactants industry. A market shares of 26.1% was registered for the market in 2022. The continent is looking to increase bio-oils production, an emerging application area for bio-surfactants

The ever-increasing scope of the fashion industry is encouraging the use of surfactants in Europe, especially in the production of textiles. In addition, allied industries such as cleaning products are also rising. Within Europe, Germany is a leading producer of detergents and other cloth cleaners, which include surfactants as their major formulation



Competitive Landscape

The global surfactants market consists of a significant number of players. These manufacturers are deploying a number of growth strategies. These range from introducing new product lines to expanding production capabilities via strategic collaboration, acquisitions, partnerships, and seeking regulatory approvals.

Prominent players in the surfactants market include:

Evonik Industries AG, P&G Chemicals, Clariant International Ltd., Kao Corporation, Solvay, Lion Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Stepan Company, Croda International, Nouryon, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Dow Inc., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation and Lonza Group Ltd.

Some major market developments with regard to surfactants are as follows:

Evonik Industries AG announced in January 2022 the construction of a rhamnolipid biosurfactants plant at its site in Slovakia. With this venture, the company initiated the world’s first commercial-scale facility for the biosurfactant.

In October 2022, BASF SE and Hannong Chemicals announced a plan to establish a production joint venture titled BASF Hannong Chemicals Solutions Ltd. In this venture, BASF is likely to hold a 51% stake, while the latter will hold a 49% stake. The venture was announced with the intention to supply the best-in-class non-ionic surfactant products

Croda International is a pioneer in the field of surfactants, offering the ECO Range portfolio. 100% bio-based, these sustainable non-ionic surfactants cater to the tremendous consumer and legislative need for greener products. These surfactants are devoid of alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO), and leave lesser carbon footprints compared to petro-based surfactants



Market Segmentation

Type

Anionic Surfactants Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonates (LAS) Alkyl Ether Sulfates (AES) Alcoholic Sulfates Sodium Lauryl Sulfates Others

Cationic Surfactants Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Others

Non-ionic Surfactants Alkylphenol Ethoxylates (APE/APEO) Alcohol Ethoxylates Fatty Acid Alkoxylates Amine Oxides Others

Amphoteric Surfactants Cocamidopropyl Betaine Others



Application

Home Care

Personal Care

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Plastics

Textile & Leather

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



