Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Dave Holeman, COO Christine Mastandrea and CFO Scott Hogan will participate in a “Fireside Chat” at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference. The discussion will be moderated by Anthony Hau, Vice President of Equity Research for Truist Securities.



When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:45 Central / 2:45 Eastern

Link to Audio: https://ir.whitestonereit.com

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy

Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com



