Global Gluten Free Bakery Market Size To Worth USD 2.01 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.17%

New York, United States , June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gluten Free Bakery Market Size to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2022 to USD 2.01 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.17% during the forecast period.

Common foods that include the protein gluten include pizza, pasta, bread, and cereal. Gluten is a substance that helps food maintain its shape and texture. Gluten-free diets are essential for those with celiac disease or gluten allergies because these conditions cause inflammation in the small intestine. The digestive and energetic systems, as well as cholesterol levels, benefit from gluten-free food.

As the prevalence of celiac disease among young people rises, more and more individuals are turning to gluten-free bakery products in order to maintain their health and a balanced diet. Food allergies and intolerances among consumers will also be of great help in the sale of gluten-free bakery goods because they benefit people with celiac disease and draw customers for other gluten-free bakery goods at the same time. Globalisation, urbanisation, and improvements in international trade are all expected to contribute to the expansion of the market for gluten-free bakery goods. It is anticipated that the government's many initiatives to promote consumer wellness and health would draw large numbers of people. The global market for gluten-free bakery products is expanding as a result of consumer lifestyle changes and rising interest in health and nutritional food items. Additionally, it is projected that over the coming years, the sales and demand of gluten-free products will have an impact on the expansion of the global gluten free bakery products market. We are all aware that foods made without gluten have a shorter shelf life than foods made with gluten. But thanks to advancements in the food industry, gluten-free products now have a longer shelf life. A new technology called microencapsulation helps gluten-free products have a longer shelf life.

The gluten-free Bakery product market's overall expansion is being hampered by the high cost of these products. In addition, the public's lack of understanding of the idea of gluten is limiting the market's rate of expansion. Because they are manufactured using gluten-free flours that are highly refined and poor in fibre, gluten-free items like pasta, pizza, and other bakery goods need to be healthful. Market participants occasionally add sugar and fat to gluten-free products to enhance their texture and flavour. This could cause several health problems and serve as another barrier to market expansion.

Global Gluten Free Bakery Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Biscuits & Cookies, Bread, Cakes), By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Product Insights

The bread segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global gluten free bakery market is segmented into Biscuits & Cookies, Bread, Cakes. Among these, the bread segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. Low-carb gluten-free, rye-free, wheat-free, and other types of bread are in high demand on the market because of their many health benefits. Gluten-free bread serves the need for quick and practical food, particularly among those who work. Another element that will probably contribute to the segment's growth is the capability of tailoring bread to meet specific needs. Gluten-free bread sales are growing quickly as more people with celiac disease consume it.

The biscuits and cookies segment, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The rising trend towards a healthy lifestyle and the shift in consumer preferences are boosting demand for the product globally. Additionally, it is projected that the busy lifestyle and rising health and wellness concerns among people would fuel the practise of making healthy snacks and foster market growth over the projection period. Children's growing demand for the consumption of healthful cookies is another factor driving the segment's expansion.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gluten free bakery market is segmented into Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets. The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets' wide selection of products and the ability for customers to research things before making purchases both contributed to the segment's growth. Additionally, the growth in sales of gluten-free baked products at hypermarkets and supermarkets was facilitated by the robust offline retail chains in several major economies, including the U.S., China, and India. Due to the expanded selection of healthy food items in supermarkets and hypermarkets, the overall sales of baked goods free of gluten have increased. Because they are handy and offer a large variety of items, customers also prefer shopping at traditional supermarkets, which helps to explain the segment's continuous growth.

The online segment, on the other hand is estimated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The rise in the popularity of healthy Bakery product online purchasing among consumers worldwide is credited with the expansion. The benefits of buying online, especially for younger consumers, include free delivery, dot, loads of discounts, and the convenience of doing so from the comfort of one's own home. The food and beverage business have seen the potential of e-commerce over the past few years, which is why they have marketed their own shopping websites to attract more and more customers and orders in order to maximise profit.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the Gluten Free Bakery market over the forecast period. The increase in celiac disease prevalence in the area is thought to be the cause of the growth. According to a survey conducted by the Celiac Disease Foundation, celiac disease affects 0.6% of the country's population overall. Aside from this, the region's growth is being fueled by the rising desire for healthier diets among individuals.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The rise in awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free food products in nations like China, Japan, and India is largely responsible for the region's expansion. In addition, it is projected that rising worry over various ailments will increase demand for market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Gluten Free Bakery Market include Amy's Kitchen; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.; Dawn Food Products; The Hain Celestial Group; Dr. Schar AG; Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd.; General Mills; Conagra Brands; Valeo Foods Ltd.; WGF Bakery Products; Europastry S.A.; Kelkin and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global gluten free bakery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Gluten Free Bakery Market, Product Analysis

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Others

Gluten Free Bakery Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Gluten Free Bakery Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



