PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023

The global PMS and menstrual health supplements market is expected to grow from $22.98 billion in 2022 to $24.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The PMS and menstrual health supplements market is expected to reach $31.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The PMS and menstrual health supplement market consists of sales of chasteberry, vitamin B-6, magnesium, essential fatty acids, and ginkgo biloba.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



PMS is a term that refers to a variety of physical and psychological symptoms that people experience prior to their menstrual period. These supplements are used to help with fatigue and emotional symptoms such as depression and irritability.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements market in 2022.Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in PMS and menstrual health supplement report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main PMS and menstrual health supplements products are combined nutritional supplements and single nutritional supplements.Combined nutritional supplements refer to a supplement that contains one or more dietary ingredients.



They are formulated into softgels capsules or tablets, powder, and others. It is divided into various consumer groups that are perimenopause and premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and are sold through direct sales channel, online sales channel, pharmacies or drug stores, and other offline channels.



The increase in demand for menstrual hygiene products is expected to propel the growth of the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets going forward.Menstrual hygiene products are personal care items used to absorb or collect blood, vaginal discharge, and vaginal functions during your period.



Menstrual hygiene products for menstrual discharge include disposable menstrual pads, reusable cloth menstrual pads, tampons, and the menstrual cup.PMS and menstrual health supplement products play an important role in the empowerment and well-being of women and girls, so the demand for menstrual hygiene products is increasing.



For instance, in February 2021, according to Plastic Oceans International, a US-based non-profit working to end plastic pollution, estimated that nearly 45 billion menstrual products are used globally each year, with a pad user using an additional 4,125 plastic bags on average over their lifetime. Therefore, the increase in demand for menstrual hygiene products is driving the growth of the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets.Major companies operating in the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, introduced the ’ORIAHNN’. It is the first non-surgical, oral medication option approved by the FDA for premenopausal women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. The primary endpoint of ORIAHNN was met, with seven out of ten women no longer experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding compared to one out of ten women on placebo (P 0.001 for both). It also reduces heavy menstrual bleeding caused by uterine fibroids by half within the first month of use.



In February 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of sanitary paper products and surgical and medical instruments, acquired a majority stake in Thinx, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and expands Kimberly’s portfolio by making thin pants a more mainstream product for period and bladder leak needs. With our STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification [20.HUS.04850 | HOHENSTEIN HTTI], thinx enables us to deliver the safest products available and to go above and beyond global regulatory requirements. Thinx, Inc. is a US-based company that makes feminine hygiene products.



The countries covered in the PMS and menstrual health supplement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



