Advanced Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2023

The global advanced wound care devices market is expected to grow from $10.78 billion in 2022 to $11.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The advanced wound care devices market is expected to reach $13.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The advanced wound care devices the market consists of sales of wound bandages, medical bandage rolls, and dressing packs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Advanced wound care devices refer to treatment devices and goods that used to speed the recovery of skin infections, abrasions, blisters, cracks, craters, necrosis, andor ulcers.It is based on moisture therapy, which distributes moisture to the affected area.



This promotes spontaneous cell repair while allowing the wound to breathe.



North America was the largest region in the advanced woundcare devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in advanced wound care devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of advanced wound care devices are moist, antimicrobial, and active.Antimicrobial refers to agents that kill or prevent the development of microorganisms such as spores, bacteria, or protozoa and are used to kill bacteria in wounds.



These are used in various applications such as chronic wounds, and acute wounds and by various end users such as hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others.



An increasing number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the advanced wound care devices market going forward.Surgery refers to the process of treating illnesses or injuries in humans or animals by opening up the body and removing or repairing the affected area.



Advanced wound care devices are helpful for patients undergoing surgeries for treating wounds by improving metabolism, and oxygen flow of the patient. For instance, in February 2022, The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), a US-based world’s largest association of facial plastic surgeons, in 2021, 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed, with plastic surgeons performing 600 more procedures than they did in 2020, a 40% increase. The average plastic surgeon performed 320 surgical procedures in 2021, compared with 220 in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of surgeries is driving the growth of the advanced wound care devices market.



Technological advancement are a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced wound care devices market.Major companies operating in the advanced wound care devices market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Colzyx Ab, a Sweden-based manufacturer of wound care devices, develops an innovative wound matrix, WOUNDCOM, effector molecules that are bioactive components of the biological host-defense protein human collagen VI.These have evolved to initiate, stimulate, and control normal physiological wound-healing processes while also exhibiting clear antimicrobial effects.



Colzyx effector molecules have both a strong wound-healing effect and a broad-spectrum antimicrobial effect against both normal and multidrug-resistant bacteria. It reduces pain and removes bacteria from the wound.



In December 2021, Essity AB, a Sweden-based global hygiene and health company, acquired Hydrofera LLC for approximately $ 116 million.Through this acquisition, combined resources are expected to strengthen their portfolio in advanced wound care technology and products and contribute to Essity’s strategic goal of expanding through acquisitions in Medical Solutions.



Hydrofera LLC is a US-based manufacturer of advanced wound care devices.



The countries covered in the advanced wound care devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The advanced wound care devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides advanced wound care devices market statistics, including advanced wound care devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with advanced wound care devices market share, detailed advanced wound care devices market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the advanced wound care devices industry. This advanced wound care devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

