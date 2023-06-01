Solid Biosciences to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Jefferies representative.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne, AVB-202-TT, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, AVB-401 for BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence across a given disease spectrum bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:

Leah Monteiro

VP of Investor Relations & Communications

617-821-4427

lmonteiro@solidbio.com

Solid Biosciences Media Contact:

Tim Palmer

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

607-760-4223

Tim@solidbio.com