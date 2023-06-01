Collegium to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from June 7-9, 2023.



Details of the event are as follows:

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

